Brie Larson's Abs-Baring SAG Dress Was Actually A Nod To Claudia Schiffer, And Apparently She Noticed

When it comes to a great red carpet moment, some of the best ones turn out to be references to looks worn in years past. This was the case for Brie Larson’s stunning ab-baring dress at this weekend’s SAG Awards as the Lessons In Chemistry actress has since revealed. Apparently, the coral pink dress was inspired by an ensemble that German model Claudia Schiffer wore in Vogue back in the ‘90s! After Larson revealed her muse, Schiffer even took notice.

During the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription , Brie Larson dazzled in a two-piece custom Versace set. She's since gone viral and, if you've seen the ensemble, you'd understand why. Check out the fit that allowed the Marvel star to show off her abs between her long-sleeve crop top and flowing maxi skirt:

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It was such a winner during the SAG Awards’ red carpet that one of the hosts, Tan France, who is of course a fashion veteran, named it among the top three best dressed he saw during the pre-show telecast. Following the dress going viral over the weekend, Claudia Schiffer noticed the reference and took to her Instagram to post her own '90s look from Vogue alongside Brie Larson’s. Check out Schiffer's fit for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Instagram/Vogue)

As you can see above, following Claudia Schiffer’s acknowledgement, Brie Larson’s stylist, Samantha McMillen, took to her own social media account to bring attention to Claudia Schiffer’s tribute. In her caption, she simply says: “Claudia noticed. I’m gonna faint.” The incredible set that the Oscar winner's latest fashion outing was based on was from the 1994 December Issue of Vogue U.S. where photographer Arthur Elgort captured Schiffer taking in Rome. The shoot had its own reference point too: 1953’s Roman Holiday.

Watch Brie Larson's Latest Series (Image credit: Apple TV+) How To Watch Lessons In Chemistry Online And Stream All Episodes Now

While Claudia Schiffer wore her shirt tied up, actress' crop top was very much designed to show off her stomach. As far as the skirt goes, between the two looks, they're pretty much identical, with some gorgeous bow details on the lower hips and the back of the skirt.

Brie Larson was nominated on Sunday for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series for her work on Lessons In Chemistry. Ali Wong ended up taking home the award for her work in Beef.

The Room lead wasn’t the only big star to show up in pink, either. Barbie ’s Margot Robbie rocked a pink and black dress on the red carpet and during the award show. While neither actress won prizes, they absolutely owned the red carpet – along with the cast of Ted Lasso ’s matching tracksuits being another highlight fashion moment from the night. But who can top Melissa McCarthy, who got her forehead signed by Billie Eilish during the ceremony? If she doesn’t wash that off, the price on her head just went way up!

All in all, such fresh fits are great to see and really light up a red carpet. But, when you have a case like Brie Larson and her ab-revealing outfit, it's particularly sweet as it pays homage to those who've come before.