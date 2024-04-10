Zendaya's Latest Challengers Look Is Giving Tennis Net In The Best Way

Well, folks, she's done it again. Zendaya has absolutely slayed another premiere in a tennis-themed outfit, perfect for her film on the 2024 movie schedule , Challengers. First, we saw her dress in a sparkling green gown reminiscent of a tennis court. Then we saw her wear heels with literal tennis balls on them. Now, she's giving tennis net in the best possible way.

As the global press tour for the tennis drama Challengers continues, Zendaya attended the UK premiere with the film's director Luca Guadagnino and her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. She, of course, showed up in high on-theme fashion, wearing a white maxi dress that featured a pleated netted skirt and fabric that had tennis racquets all over it. Overall, it was a fabulous fit, and no one can give glam tennis quite like Zendaya, as you can see for yourself below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Zendaya truly is going for a grand slam with these looks, and she’s 100% getting it.

According to her longtime stylist Law Roach’s Instagram , the actress is wearing custom Thom Browne, which can be seen clearly by the signature red, white and blue fabric at the bottom of the dress. Along with the skirt that is giving tennis net, the top half of the dress is also giving tennis but in a different way. I say this because the top of this sequined gown features a backless polo halter top, which is a fun take on what tennis players wear on the court. Considering Browne’s love for preppy and sophisticated looks, it makes complete sense that Z and her team would seek out a custom dress from him for the Challengers press tour.

Complimenting the stunning net dress, Zendaya rocked a red lip that helped tie the look together with the red featured at the bottom of the dress. She also wore her hair in a high braid – very tennis of her – with a white ribbon at the top. Finishing the fit off, she wore her classic white stilettos that you can see because of the high slit in the skirt.

Over the course of the Challengers press tour, Zendaya has been killing the themed dressing game, as per usual. She and Law Roach – a self-proclaimed ‘Jordan and Pippin’ like duo when it comes to fashion – have been pulling tennis look after tennis look to help get fans hyped for this upcoming movie. From an early aughts white dress with a low-slung belt to a fresh matching two-piece set that featured a netted skirt, these two have taken tennis-themed fashion to a whole new level.

However, let us not forget that Zendaya does this with every movie. She has become a legend of on-theme fashion, and between the Dune: Part Two and Challengers press tours she’s proven that she’s one of the best in the business when it comes to it. Take the UK premieres of these two films for example. Today, she rocked a chic dress that gave tennis net, and not even two months ago she was at the Dune premiere in London rocking a C-3P0-like metal suit that had the same sci-fi energy as the movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zendaya truly is the queen of method fashion, and with every film she releases, I always get excited to see what kinds of looks she will pull with Law that harken back to the project she’s promoting.

As the Challengers press tour continues, we’ll be sure to keep you posted about what tennis-inspired look Zendaya kills next. With the film slated to hit theaters on April 26, I’m positive there will be even more A+ fits that give tennis court in the best possible ways.