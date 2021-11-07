Final Destination Cast: What The Original Stars Are Doing Now

At the turn of the new millennium, several unfortunate teenagers met their untimely demise in 2000’s Final Destination, an often-deranged, hyper-gory, and ruthless horror franchise that proved — ironically — to be full of life, spanning four violent sequels (and a reported reboot) in the decades to follow. So much for cheating death. Starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott, Kerr Smith, and Tony Todd, it’s hard to believe that two decades have passed since this series sparked to life, but several of these actors continued to expand their careers. With that, let's see what the Final Destination cast is doing right now.

Devon Sawa (Alex Browning)

As Alex Browning, the visionary of the Flight 180 explosion, Devon Sawa plays the protagonist in 2000’s Final Destination. Away from this franchise, the actor is known for Little Giants, Casper, Now and Then, Idle Hands, SLC Punk!, Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2 (which he co-produced), and The Fanatic. Additionally, Sawa is recognized for playing the title character in Eminem’s “Stan” music video. His other movie credits include Slackers, Around the Fire, Wild America, A Cool Dry Place, The Boy’s Club, The Guilty, Extreme Ops, Devil’s Den, The Philly Kid, Endure, 388 Arletta Ave, Life on the Line, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Jarhead: Law of Return.

Most recently, Sawa starred in Disturbing the Peace, which he also produced, Hunter Hunter, Death Rider in the House of Vampires, and Black Friday. Next, he'll appear in Gasoline Alley and Who Are You People.

Furthermore, on TV, Devon Sawa is best known for playing Sam Matthews on The CW’s Nikita. Currently, the TV actor can be seen in Syfy's Chucky. Sawa’s other TV credits include Somewhere Between, Magnum P.I., MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Odyssey, and Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years.

Ali Larter (Clear Rivers)

In the role of Clear Rivers, a senior student who assists Alex in rescuing the other survivors from their impending doom, Ali Larter plays the deuteragonist in Final Destination. Later, the actress reprised this role in Final Destination 2. Larter’s other film credits include Varsity Blues, House on Haunted Hill, Legally Blonde, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Resident Evil: Extinction, Obsessed, The Diabolical, A Lot Like Love, Three Way (which she also produced) and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Earlier this year, Larter starred in The Last Victim. Currently, the actress is filming The Man in the White Van. Moreover, Larter will star in She’s Still Here.

Away from film, Ali Larter is known for playing Tracy Strauss in NBC’s Heroes. More recently, the actress took on the role of Dr. Grace Sawyer in ABC’s The Rookie. Larter’s other TV credits include Pitch, Splitting Up Together, Legends, Entourage, Dawson’s Creek, Chicago Hope, Just Shoot Me!, Suddenly Susan, and Top Secret Videos. Most recently, Larter appeared in Shudder’s Creepshow.

Kerr Smith (Carter Horton)

Playing the part of Carter Horton, Alex’s jocky rival, Kerr Smith is a bullish brute in 2000’s Final Destination. Most notably, the actor is recognized for his role as Jack McPhee in The WB’s Dawson’s Creek. Additionally, Smith is known for his performance as Kyle Brody in The WB’s Charmed. The actor’s other television credits include The Fosters, As the World Turns, E-Ring, CSI: NY, Justice, Eli Stone, Life Unexpected, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Into the Dark. Recently, Smith had a recurring part as Principal Holden Honey in The CW’s Riverdale. Currently, he appears on Fox’s The Resident in the role of Jacob Yorn.

Away from TV, Kerr Smith is known for starring in My Bloody Valentine 3D and When Hope Grows. His other film credits include Cruel Intentions 3, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Hit and Runway, The Forsaken, Pressure, Civil Strife, Crossroads, What an Idiot, and Criticized. Outside of acting, Smith runs TerraLife Wellness , a holistic health and wellness business, with his wife, Lisa.

Kristen Cloke (Valerie Lewton)

As Valerie Lewton, one of the teachers aboard the plane, Kristen Cloke is the most affected survivor in Final Destination. Away from this franchise-starter, the actress starred in 2006’s Black Christmas. Cloke’s other movie credits include Lady Bird, The Rage, Caged Fear, Stay Tuned, The Marrying Man, Willard, The 13th Warrior, Skip Chasers, and Megaville. Additionally, away from her feature film credits, she appeared in short films like 2014’s Tips and 2011’s Magnificat.

Furthermore, away from film, Kristen Cloke starred in Fox’s Space: Above and Beyond. She also appeared in Winnetka Road, Diagnosis Murder, Millenium, Mad About You, Cheers, Quantum Leap, Silk Stalkings, Sydney, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Murder, She Wrote. More recently, Cloke was seen in Pretty Little Liars, Men of a Certain Age, and Lore. Also, she was seen (and heard) in The X-Files, where she also wrote. Moreover, away from acting, Cloke was a writer on Intruders.

Seann William Scott (Billy Hitchcock)

Playing the part of Billy Hitchcock, a clumsy, bullied student, Seann William Scott appeared in 2000’s Final Destination near the start of his fame. Most notably, the actor is known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie movies. Additionally, Scott starred in Goon and Goon: Last of the Enforcers. His other movie credits include Dude, Where’s My Car?, The Dukes of Hazzard, Road Trip, Evolution, Mr. Woodcock, Role Models, Cop Out, Southland Tales, Bulletproof Monk, Old School, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and The Rundown. Furthermore, Scott was seen in Stark Raving Mad, The Promotion, American Loser, Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, Just Before I Go, Bloodline, Super Troopers 2, Movie 43, and Already Gone. As a voice actor, he can also be heard in the Ice Age sequels.

On TV, Sean William Scott starred in Fox’s Lethal Weapon. He can also be seen in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Next, Scott will star in Fox’s Welcome to Flatch.

Daniel Roebuck (Agent Weine)

As Agent Weine, an FBI operative who becomes suspicious of Alex Browning, believing that he’s a suicide terrorist, Daniel Roebuck is an investigative guy in Final Destination. Most notably, the actor played Deputy Marshall Robert Biggs in The Fugitive and U.S. Marshals. Also, Roebuck played Jay Leno in HBO’s The Late Shift. His other notable movie credits include The Devil’s Rejects, Bubba Ho-Tep, We Were Soldiers, the Agent Cody Banks movies, Project X, River’s Edge, Halloween (2007), Halloween II, John Dies at the End, Flash of Genius, and The Lords of Salem. More recently, Roebuck appeared in Disrupted, Second Thoughts, Penance Lane, My Brothers’ Crossing (which he produced), and American Kings. Additionally, the actor co-wrote, produced, directed, and starred in 2017’s Getting Grace.

Next, Roebuck directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the upcoming movies Lucky Louie and The Hail Mary. The actor's upcoming credits include Stream, Colonials, Angel Baby, and this year's short film, Uncommon Negotiator.

Furthermore, on TV, Daniel Roebuck is best known for NBC's Matlock. His other credits include Nash Bridges, Lost, Sonny with a Chance, Glee, Weeds, and 9-1-1.

Roger Guenveur Smith (Agent Schrek)

In the role of Agent Schrek, the other FBI operative who shares Agent Weine’s suspicions, Roger Guenveur Smith plays a hard-nosed character in 2000’s Final Destination. Some of his most notable film credits include Do the Right Thing, He Got Game, Summer of Sam, Dope, Eve’s Bayou, King of New York, School Daze, Malcolm X, Poetic Justice, Tales from the Hood, Panther, American Gangster, Get on the Bus, The Son of No One, Marshall, and Chi-Raq. Additionally, Smith wrote and starred in Rodney King. His most recent film credits include The Available Wife, Influence, The Five Rules of Success, The Business of Christmas, which he also produced, and Real Talk. Next, he’ll be seen in Reminisce and a pair of short films, Thoughts Are Things and My Father Belize. Currently, Smith is filming Till.

Away from film, Roger Guenveur Smith’s television credits include A Different World, Oz, K Street, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Eagleheart, and Queen Sugar. Most recently, the actor was seen in Netflix's star-studded limited series, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, from back in March.

Tony Todd (William Bludworth)

Playing the part of William Bludworth, a mortician and the owner of Bludworth Funeral Homes who knows a thing or two about death, Tony Todd adopted a popular recurring character in the Final Destination movies. He's the only actor to reprise his role in all four sequels. Most famously, Todd played the title character in the Candyman franchise, including this year’s new addition. He also found fame through his performance as Ben in 1990’s Night of the Living Dead.

Todd’s other movie credits include (but don’t limit to) Platoon, The Crow, The Rock, The Man from Earth, Wishmaster, Bird, Colors, Sleepwalk, Lean on Me, Excessive Force, and Hatchet I & II. Most recently, the hard-working actor was seen in The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, The Lockdown Hauntings, Realm of Shadows, Insight, Destination Mafia, Tales from the Hood 3, The Changed, The Reenactment, Traveling Light, 30 to 45, The Witching Hour, and Horror Noire.

Next, he’s slated to appear in All Gone Wrong, Requiem, The Oath: Outbreak, Devilreaux, Night Night, The Bunker, Hellblazers, and the short film, Cigarettes & Coffee. He’ll also lend his voice to the video game, Spider-Man 2.

Away from film, Tony Todd is best known for playing Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. His other TV credits include Chuck, 24, The Young and the Restless, The Flash, Scream, Boston Public, and Dead of Summer. Most recently, Todd was heard in Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Chad E. Donella (Tod Waggner)

As Tod Waggner, Alex’s ill-fated best friend, Chad E. Donella was the first victim to die in Final Destination — both the film and franchise. Most recently, the television actor had a recurring role as Jack Keaton on NBC’s Blindspot. Donella’s other television credits include Scandal, Majority Rules!, Smallville, Ghost Whisperer, Taken, ER, The Practice, Lost, CSI, Smallville, Castle, and Flashpoint.

Away from TV, Chad E. Donella’s other movie credits include Shattered Glass, Disturbing Behavior, Hate Crime, Taken 3, Middle Man, Saw: The Final Chapter, Girl Fever, The Long Kiss Goodnight, 100 Women, Moon Palace, and 9 Lives of Mara. He was most recently seen in 2016’s short film, It’s Not What You Know.

Amanda Detmer (Terry Chaney)

In the role of Terry Chaney, Carter Horton’s girlfriend, Amanda Detmer plays the second victim in 2000’s Final Destination. Most notably, the actress is known for Drop Dead Gorgeous. Detmer’s other movie credits include Saving Silverman, The Majestic, Big Fat Liar, Boys and Girls, Kiss the Bride, A Little Inside, Extreme Dating, Jam, Final Move, AmericanEast, Pure Country Pure Heart, and You, Me, and Dupree. Recently, she was seen in Lady Driver and A California Christmas. Next, Detmer stars in City Lights.

Outside of film, Amanda Detmer starred in short-lived series like NBC’s A.U.S.A. and ABC’s What About Brian. More recently, she played Tracy in Fox’s Empire. Detmer’s other TV credits include Second Chance, The Night Shift, Red-Blooded, Family Reunion, Battle Creek, Baby Daddy, Necessary Roughness, Two and a Half Men, Man Up!, The Mentalist, The Exes, Private Practice, The Vampire Diaries, Medium, Psych, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, CSI: Miami, M.Y.O.B., and To Serve and Protect.

Most recently, Amanda Detmer guest-starred on CBS’s NCIS.

Final Destination is currently available to stream on HBO Max.