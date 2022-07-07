Kyle Richards Explains Her Side After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Footage Shows Her Denying Sutton Stracke's Miscarriages

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a heated argument ensued between newcomer Diana Jenkins and co-star Sutton Stracke over the former’s surprising decision to show up at Garcelle Beauvais’ b-day party. The freshman star had been candid in a group text about how a miscarriage had impacted her health last year and was the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend the event. When Stracke confronted her about the change of heart, she ended up sharing that she also had two miscarriages in her lifetime. However, footage for next week’s episode shows Kyle Richards, who was a bystander to the debacle, denying that Stracke ever had a miscarriage at all. She’s now giving her side to an ever-escalating and awkward storyline.

What Did Kyle Richards Says About Sutton Stracke In The RHOBH Teaser?

In Bravo’s preview for the July 6th episode, Kyle Richards initially reacts to finding out about the miscarriages by saying that it felt like “bullshit.” The reality star continued that it was coming “out of the blue” and that they had “never heard this before.” The implication that was ultimately left hanging was that she was lying to seem compassionate toward Diana Jenkins’ situation or, perhaps, to make a moment all somehow about Stracke yet again.

RHOBH's Kyle Richards Responds To Miscarriage Controversy

Truth be told, Sutton Stracke had previously been accused of being the insensitive one of the group, but the shoe is on the other foot now. Kyle Richards’ future commentary incited a preemptive backlash from some fans online. One Twitter user in fact slammed it as “disgusting behavior” and one of the “darkest” RHOBH scenes in a long time. (Some might even say it was reminiscent of the Season 6 Munchausen scandal involving Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda.) Richards decided to address the chatter surrounding the teaser on her Instagram stories (via People). Apparently, she believes alcohol had something to do with her choice of words that night, saying:

When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn't letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through. I had obviously had a few drinks and didn't express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether.

The controversial clip in question also shows Sutton Stracke’s reaction to the insinuation by her supposed friend. She's heard telling Kyle Richards in the moment that her questioning her miscarriages was “the meanest thing you’ve ever said to me in my life.” In a confessional, Stracke added that it was “disappointing” of Richards and broke her heart to hear.

Kyle Richards continued in her stories that she rethought things over the morning after the party. She realized that Sutton Stracke was “sharing her story with Diana to connect in some way,” as opposed to sharing a lie to come across as empathetic. Richards, who is the longest running cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stated that she immediately called Stracke and apologized – something which wasn’t shown in the cursory clip for the upcoming week’s episode. According to the Bravo alum, though, her co-star accepted her apology and they have since “moved on.”

There's More Trouble Ahead For Season 12 Of RHOBH

Yet, the miscarriage mishandle wasn’t the only thing the star got in hot water for. An additional preview shows the 53-year-old laughing about how Erika Jayne had told Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son to “fuck off” during her birthday party. On her stories, the Halloween Kills alum again defended herself, claiming that the moment was taken out of its full context:

When I said it's not funny but it's funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not. I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that. We are all parents and certainly wouldn't want anyone speaking to any of our children like that.

The TV personality added that the cast had “never seen Erika drink like that.” But instead of addressing the problem, it was “minimalized” when she opted to focus on the less important snafu with Garcelle Beauvais’ son. All in all, she said she feels “absolutely terrible watching these clips.”

Erika Jayne’s drinking and hefty legal problems will supposedly take more of center stage in the remainder of Season 12. And the drama seemingly gets so bad that it results in the feud between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais continuing in the off-season. Beauvais and Diana Jenkins have their own off-season tiff happening as well – what with Beauvais calling the Bosnian expat “uneducated” amidst a riff with a Black content creator.

So, basically, fans should buckle up because it’s going to be a bumpy ride from here on out for Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and their co-stars. And the castmate going "full super-villain" might not be the one everyone thinks it is... Check out the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo and next day with Peacock Premium.