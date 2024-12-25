After The Internet Called Her Out For Her Weight, Sydney Sweeney Proves She’s Unbothered (In High Fashion To Boot)

Sydney Sweeney has known for a long time that her curves get noticed, both in Hollywood and from her fans. In the past, she’s taken the tact that she ‘can’t allow herself to react’ when she sees comments about her body online, but in more recent months as she got fit and gained weight to play Christy Martin in an upcoming 2025 movie release , she was more open about acknowledging the body-shaming comments she received. To be clear, that’s not going to stop her from wearing whatever she wants.

In a recent social media post, Sydney Sweeney wore some cute jeans, white tennis shoes and nothing but a coat for a top. Sure, her body is looking a little different than it normally does when she’s playing fan-fave character Cassie in Euphoria, but she’s proud of how fit she’s gotten and it shows in her post. You can take a look below.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sydney shared the post featuring her brand new Miu Miu handbag with the caption, ‘rain, rain go away.’ Afterward, her stylist, Glen Oropeza, whipped out the perfect Mean Girls reference just for the occasion. (It's honestly perfect because Glen’s handle is GlenCocoforhair.) The quote? “It’s 68 degrees, and there’s a 30% chance that it’s already raining.” The comment wasn’t the only one that was amusing, as another fan jokingly wrote, “Sydney please delete this before my boyfriend sees it.”

The viral moment came just a few days after Sydney shared a bunch of real fan comments taking note of what they felt was not an “incredible bikini body.” Other fans felt entitled to call her “painfully average” and use more negative descriptions on real posts she then shared to her Instagram.

The actress wrapped on her upcoming Christy Martin biopic about a month ago, and her body composition definitely changed during the time. She shared a post to her social media earlier this year showing off not only her new hairstyle for the movie but also her newly buff arms.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Unfortunately, after the transformation fans had even more to say about her body. This isn’t unknown territory for the actress, who has been candid about realizing she “has boobs” and is proud to “flaunt em .” At one point she even specifically stayed more covered in Immaculate so that the conversation would not be about her curves. But the conversation never stopped, and at this point it it seems she’s willing to be more open about it being uncool to be so negative about her looks, particularly when her size changes for a movie role she worked really hard at.

Still, she’s clearly out there doing her thing, and seemingly not letting the internet get to her too much. That will likely continue as the star of Anyone But You and more box office winners continues to add to her Hollywood resumé.