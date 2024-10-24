Sydney Sweeney Is Fully Embracing Spooky Season, But I Wonder How Many People Will Be Dressing As Euphoria's Cassie This Year?

Surely, every actor has their own metric by which they measure their fame, but I’d think you’ve really made it if people start dressing up as a character you play for Halloween. Although I haven’t seen costumes inspired by her 2024 movies trending, Sydney Sweeney definitely has that under her belt because of her Euphoria character Cassie. So, while the actress has been embracing the spooky season in a lowkey way, I'm wondering how popular Euphoria will be at Halloween functions this weekend.

Sydney Sweeney Is Getting Into The Halloween Spirit

Ahead of the holiday really getting into gear this weekend, Sydney Sweeney posted a cozy spooky friend date on Instagram, and it’s the sweetest thing. Check it out:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sweeney was giving us some A+ ideas for how to enjoy Halloween at home as she wore matching “spooky” sweatsuits with her friend Kaylee McGregor earlier this month. The pair dove into the “Very Demure, Very Spooky Coloring Book” -- which I found on Amazon if you’re jealous of their night in! The deal is below:

Southern Lotus Very Demure Very Spooky: Coloring Book: $7.99 at Amazon US "A coloring book that blends elegance and charm with a touch of spookiness. Featuring cute and easy designs, this collection of illustrations offers a unique mix of cozy and weird with mystical yet adorable creatures." - Southern Lotus

They also made holiday cookies and a haunted cookie house, sipped from eyeball cups and painted their own ceramics. These two looked like they were having so much fun together to celebrate the season.

It’s not the first time Sweeney has taken part in Halloween festivities this year either. For her birthday last month, she took a group of friends to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, and they ended up going all out on Minions merch . Also, while she was at the Venice Film Festival, she was giving out all the treats by bringing a suitcase full of candy .

Oh, and Sydney Sweeney also starred in her first horror movie this year, Immaculate, which actually had such a wild ending. But will the viral Halloween ghouls choose Cassie from Euphoria this year?

Last Minute Cassie From Euphoria Costume

I’m guessing Cassie costumes will be a bit less popular this year because we’ve been waiting so long for Euphoria Season 3 . However, that means you could be one of the more unique Halloween costumes if you chose to embody the HBO drama, or you could be labeled so 2022. I don’t know, is that what the kids say?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My take on Halloween is literally dress like whatever speaks to you and don’t worry about “trends.” Plus, if you do want to grab a friend and be Cassie and Maddie, a costume identical to the cheerleading outfits the friends wear in Season 1 is on sale. Check it:

While I couldn’t find the perfect fit online, another way to play Cassie would be to wear a mini baby blue dress and some gingham over your shoulders and remind others of Sweeney’s memorable “never ever been happier!” bathroom moment from Season 2.