Sydney Sweeney Still Deals With Comments About Her Body All The Time, But She Revealed A Positive Spin To All The Brouhaha
Sweeney revealed one positive thing to come out of discourse surrounding her body.
Actress Sydney Sweeney may only be 27 years-old, but she's been a household name for years now. This rise to fame came thanks to her role in Euphoria (which is streaming with a Max subscription). Since rising to fame Sweeney has heard a ton of chatter about her body, although she revealed a positive spin to all the brouhaha. Let's break it all down.
Sweeney has been open about her reaction to conversations surrounding her body, and the struggles that come with this discourse. While Sweeney is a fashion icon, there's consistently chatter about how her curves look, in both film and on the red carpet. While speaking with Glamour for her cover story, the Anyone But You star revealed that she's heard from a ton of young people, who have been inspired to embrace their own bodies thanks to how unapologetic the actress is about hers. As she shared:
Talk about a refreshing attitude. Public scrutiny, especially about one's appearance, is just one of the ways that fame is a double-edged sword. And while Sweeney had worked in high-profile projects like The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, her portrayal of Cassie Howard is what catapulted her into fame. Although very quickly there was chatter online about her body as a result, especially discourse surrounding the size of her breasts.
Sweeney addressed discourse surrounding her body while hosting Saturday Night Live, which included both a Hooters sketch, and one where Bowen Yang was revealed as "straight" and stated an affair with her. During the latter sketch, he claimed his type was "blonde, smart, heavy naturals."
Since Euphoria is about teenagers, there's understandably a very large group of young fans for the show's cast, including Sydney Sweeney. And while there are folks who have been making unnecessary comment about her appearance online, the way that the Madame Web star has taken it with a stride and is so comfortable in her own skin has helped to inspire young people to have the same power with their bodies... especially women with curves.
As previously mentioned, this discourse has been just one example of the downsides of fame for Sydney Sweeney. Additionally, rumor swirled about her and Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell having an affair, which they leaned into a bit to help promote the romantic comedy.
Sweeney has a number of upcoming projects coming down the line, including the highly anticipated Season 3 of Euphoria. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.