Sydney Sweeney Shared Some Of The Worst Body-Shaming Comments On Her Instagram, And Phoebe Dynevor, Lili Reinhart And More Responded

Sydney Sweeney recently got ripped to play boxer Christy Martin in a biopic, and she wrapped on it last month. However, while she is in great shape and has posted a few times about her love for this project and the woman she’s playing, she’s also been facing a lot of hate and body-shaming comments. Now, she’s flipping the narrative by posting some of the hurtful messages she’s received with photos and videos of how hard she’s been working to get in shape. And the support she’s getting from her fans and other stars like Phoebe Dynevor and Lili Reinhart is heartwarming.

Sydney Sweeney has consistently put a positive spin on the hurtful body-related comments she gets, and that’s continuing with her latest post. Taking to Instagram to address this ugly discourse, she posted a video that featured a compilation of some mean comments she’d received. Then, she followed that up with a video of her working out and training to play Christy Martin – ending the clip with an image of a pink notebook that had the boxer's name on it, take a look:

Along with that, the Euphoria actress reposted the video on her IG stories. While her initial post did not have a caption, she did leave a message on the story, noting her love for the boxer she’s playing:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram)

Between posting sweet pics from the Christy Martin movie and having a level head and a good sense of humor about how the public perceives her , Sweeney doing this makes so much sense. It’s also empowering to see her standing up to the haters and showing the amazing shape she got in for this upcoming film.

Now, adding to the power of this post, a bunch of famous folks took to the comments to show their love and appreciation for the Immaculate actress, her message and her standing up to the haters.

The flood of love the Anyone But You star has gotten for this post has been amazing to see. In the 18 hours since it was posted, it has over 400 thousand likes and more than 6 thousand comments. Those comments also feature a ton of messages from A-listers who are applauding Sweeney’s post and criticizing the haters. Here are some of the highlights:

It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of shit with comments like that. You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring 💪🏻❤️ -Lili Reinhart

👊👊👊❤️ -Phoebe Dynevor

The thing is these people would never say it in person. Too scared. But if they ever did? best believe it’s hands 😘 -Isabela Merced

Strong baddie 🔥 -Kesha

🔥 -Quinta Brunson

fuk yes go off syd -Lukas Gage

🔥🔥🔥 -Rachel Brosnahan

They’re just not used to seeing a superhuman 💪 -Violetta Komyshan

The tone of these messages match the other comments featured on the actress’s post. Along with getting applause and support from actors, athletes, musicians and more, fans and brands also posted about how much they appreciate Sweeney, this post and her strength.

Now, as we move forward and get closer to the release of the Christy Martin film – which could be part of the 2025 movie schedule – hopefully, we can keep this empowering energy going.

It’s so sad that Sydney Sweeney has received many hurtful comments about her body. However, she is seemingly taking this discourse by the horns, reclaiming it, and showing how proud she is of this film and the transformation she went through for it.