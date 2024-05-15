After Kirsten Dunst Complained It's Hard To Find Gigs That Aren't 'Sad Mom' Roles, She Signed On For A Doozy With Keanu Reeves

Kirsten Dunst has been acting since she was a child. In that time she’s played a lot of different parts. Today, however, the actress has said that a lot of the roles she’s been offered have been very similar. Maybe that’s why the movie she most recently signed on is one of the more unique ideas we’ve heard about in a long time.

Kirsten Dunst has been a vampire, Spider-Man’s MJ, and Marie Antoinette, and her last role, The Power of the Dog, earned her an Oscar nomination. Many stars see their offers increase following awards nods like that, and that may have happened with Dunst, but the actress says she turned down many jobs because the roles were all the same.

What Kirsten Dunst Said About Only Being Offered “Sad Mom” Roles

When Kisten Dunst returned to the screen as part of the 2024 movie release Civil War, it was the first movie she had made in a couple of years. She made clear that the reason she hadn’t worked wasn’t that she hadn’t been offered roles, but that a lot of those roles were very similar, and that they weren’t the sorts of roles she wanted to take. Dunst told Vanity Fair…

I haven’t worked in two years. Every role I was being offered was the sad mom.

Many actresses have complained that when they hit a certain age, the sorts of roles they get offered change significantly, and the variety of roles that were once there seems to dry up. It seems that Dunst has found herself in that situation. Alex Garland’s Civil War was a unique movie, which enticed Dunst to get involved, and it seems the same thing has happened with her newest project.

Kirsten Dunst Has Joined Cast Of New Keanu Reeves Film

Ruben Östlund, the director of Oscar nominee Triangle of Sadness will next helm the movie The Entertainment System Is Down. The movie is a social satire that will be set on a long-haul plane flight where the internal entertainment system will fail, forcing the passengers to confront their boredom or to interact with each other.

Keanu Reeves was already reportedly on board the unusual film, and Deadline now reports that Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Brühl have also joined the cast. While no details of Dunst’s character are known, it seems unlikely she’s set to play a “sad mom.” Although a mom on a long plane flight with no entertainment system to entertain her kids would certainly fit in such a story.

Clearly, Dunst is willing to say no rather than take roles she's not interested in, so we can be sure when we do see her it's in performances that interest her. The Entertainment System is Down certainly sounds like an intriguing choice. the film is set to go in front of cameras early ext year.