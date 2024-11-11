After Messy Press Surrounding Their Romance, Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Have A Sweet Moment On The Wicked Red Carpet

Rumors ran wild over the summer of 2023 when news broke that Ariana Grande was divorcing her husband Dalton Gomez after three years of marriage. It wasn’t long before headlines turned to her budding romance with Ethan Slater , her fellow Wicked cast member, sparking a media frenzy over whether their connection began while both were still married. The couple has kept things mostly private, rarely addressing the swirling speculation. But the Wicked red carpet event brought an unexpected, heartwarming moment between the couple.

On Saturday, November 9, at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Wicked adaptation, Grande and the Broadway actor gave fans a rare and heartwarming glimpse into their relationship. On the red carpet at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, "The Boy Is Mine" singer, 31, reached out to adjust her boo’s bow tie, beaming as she did so. It was a small but sweet gesture, and fans couldn’t help but adore the intimate moment.

(Image credit: (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images))

The “7 Rings” performer looked every bit the Hollywood starlet, channeling vintage glamour in a custom Thom Browne pink checkered dress with a bolero jacket, matching gloves, and an oversized bow in her hair—a clear nod to her character Glinda. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, complimenting his A-lister girlfriend and the movie's look and themes, wore a deep green velvet suit that radiated charm. Their genuine smiles brought a touch of real-life romance to the night, adding authenticity to the magical event.

This red carpet appearance was a refreshing contrast to the intense scrutiny their relationship has faced. Recently, Slater, known for his Broadway role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, spoke about the challenges of navigating a public relationship , especially when private matters become tabloid fodder. He shared that he focuses on "real people" in his life and not on the “Twitter people” who comment on his personal affairs, emphasizing that his priority is staying grounded despite the noise.

Ethan Slater, who takes on the role of Boq in the forthcoming release, found himself in the public eye after news of his relationship with Ariana Grande surfaced last year. Before dating the Grammy-winning singer, he was married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay from 2018 until they split in 2024. When the story of the Broadway veteran's new romance with the pop singer first made headlines, Jay broke her silence on her ex's new romance . She remarked that the veteran Sam & Cat actress was “not a girl’s girl.” She expressed that her family had become “collateral damage” amid the rumors surrounding the “Bang Bang” singer’s own divorce from Dalton Gomez. Slater and Jay finalized their divorce in September 2024.

The Wicked red carpet wasn’t just another premiere for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. It was a chance to let their actions speak for them, sharing a quiet, affectionate moment that captured fans’ hearts and reminded everyone of the actual connection behind the headlines.

The highly anticipated Wicked adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu, also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, and Michelle Yeoh. The first part hits the 2024 movie schedule this November 22, while the second part of–yes, it's a two-part event –hits theaters, and the 2025 movie release schedule , on November 27th of next year.