After Paul Rudd’s Cameo To Jeremy Renner Went Viral, Fans Have Started A Site-Wide Get Well Card

While Jeremy Renner has recently been back out in public and doing interviews for his new Disney+ show, Rennervations, it’s clear that the snowplow accident that he was in on New Year’s Day was still very significant, and will require some long-term recuperation. When Renner posts videos of his progress, a lot of people have wished the actor well in comments on his updates, but now there’s an even more personal and direct way to tell the Avenger that you hope he gets well, thanks to Paul Rudd and Cameo.

Paul Rudd was having a little fun with his fellow Marvel star Jeremy Renner (because they say laughter is the best medicine) by making a little get-well message. And now the Cameo (opens in new tab) website has become the home to a massive collage of get-well messages for the actor.

Paul Rudd’s Get Well Message For Jeremy Renner

Last week Jeremy Renner made one of his first public appearances since his snowplow accident appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the interview, Renner explained that Paul Rudd had sent him a get-well video, but had specifically done so as part of the Cameo service, which allows users to pay various celebrities for a video. People often use it as a gift for friends, where a favorite actor wishes their friend a happy birthday. So Rudd performed such a video as these things usually go, which is to say he acted like he had no idea who Jeremy Renner was. You can check out the video in the interview below.

The whole thing is pretty hilarious. I particularly appreciate the part where Rudd gets Jeremy Renner’s name wrong at the end because half these videos probably end that way. The whole thing was meant as a joke between friends, but after Renner showed off the video, it went viral and has now spawned several more.

A Massive Jeremy Renner Get Well Card

There are now a lot more people wishing Jeremy Renner well on Cameo. Dozens of people have posted videos, pictures, and simple messages to the site, which also includes Paul Rudd’s original message. It also includes another official Cameo message from musician Kenny G. A lot of the other well wishes call Reener Jerry, continuing Rudd’s joke.

Jeremy Renner is ok, the appearance on Kimmel showed that he needed a cane to walk but otherwise, he looked pretty good, but he still has a lot of work he needs to do to get his body back into shape. Full recovery from his multiple broken bones will take time. Renner has shown how his daughter inspires him and how other family members have encouraged him. It’s not hard to imagine that seeing all this support from fans will also help.