Jeremy Renner Speaks Out In First Interview After Harrowing Snowplow Accident: ‘I Was Awake Through Every Moment’

Actor Jeremy Renner has had a wildly successful career as an actor, including his tenure as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of this, countless fans were concerned when it was revealed that he had a harrowing snowplow accident that resulted in a long hospital stay and a number of serious injuries. While he's offered updates from his recovery, Renner has spoken out in his first interview after the accident, being quote saying "I was awake through every moment."

Since Jeremy Renner's accident, there has been a consistent outpouring of love as he's gone through surgeries and therapy to help get back to a sense of normalcy. He also recently sat down with Diane Sawyer on ABC News (via Variety), where he opened up about his firsthand experience. When asked how much of the accident and its aftermath he remembered, he said "All of it. I was awake through every moment." He recalled being worried about whether or not his body would function again given the various injuries, and pushing hard despite the physical pain involved. As he put it,

I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.

Talk about a good attitude. Considering just how much Jeremy Renner was hurt during his snowplow incident, many folks out there might feel defeated or give up. But he had a ton of support behind him thanks to his loving family, and was determined to make his way back to the real world. And since he was hurt while protecting his nephew, this Avenger is a real-life hero.

During Jeremy Renner's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, she listed the various injuries that the 52 year-old actor sustained as a result of this incident. They include:

...eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.

Talk about a serious situation. Given all of this bodily damage, it's miraculous that Jeremy Renner is on the mend and able to do public appearances and televised interviews again. Although he might want to take it easy on Marvel-level action sequences for the time being.

The snowplow accident occurred on New Years Day, where Renner was run over my his snowplow while trying to keep his nephew from harm. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated for blunt chest trauma and various broken bones and underwent surgery.

In the months that have passed, Jeremy Renner and his family have been keeping the public abreast of his recovery journey. And his interview with Diane Sawyer will no doubt enlighten fans about the reality of his recovery.

Jeremy Renner's upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations will debut on April 12th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.