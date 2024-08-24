After Pedro Pascal Gets Meme’d Over Gladiator 2 Sword Scene, Paul Mescal Confirms What I Needed To Hear Most: ‘He Could F— Sh– Up'

The excitement for the release of Gladiator 2 is at an all-time high. The initial trailer for the Gladiator sequel showcases epic battles and sweeping action scenes that invoke the energy from Ridley Scott's first movie, while introducing new stakes that wouldn’t be possible without modern filmmaking technology. Apparently, the cast -- which includes A-listers like Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal -- went hardcore for this film as well, because, after Pascal got meme'd for his sword scene, his co-star teased some of the epicness he exudes in the Gladiator sequel.

In a recent interview with Empire , Paul Mescal opened up about the training he had to undergo for the latest Gladiator film , as well as what some of his co-stars brought to the table. He noted the battle between his character and Pascal's, and he complimented The Mandalorian actor on his fighting abilities. He was beyond impressed by the level of intensity The Last of Us star brought to the role, suggesting the audience would be too when they see him on the big screen.

However, the Aftersun star still thinks he would beat his scene partner if things actually came to blows. He said:

I think I’d win in a fight between me and Pedro, but he’s deceptive. Pedro is one of the funniest men that I know, but he could fuck shit up. Like, absolutely categorically. There’s a beast in there for sure.

Both men got absolutely ripped for Gladiator 2, so it’s hard to say who would actually win. I appreciate Mescal’s confidence in asserting that he would be the victor in an actual fight, but he doesn’t sell his scene partner short. Pascal's goofy sense of humor may fool an opponent, and he probably would come out of nowhere, striking when you least expect it. However, the Normal People star shows some major technique in some of the released footage, so I would never underestimate him either.

We’ll probably never know who would win in a Pascal/Mescal fight in real life, however, we will see the on-screen results of such a battle when Gladiator 2 hits theaters in November. Some of the stills don’t look promising for Pascal, and the footage shows his character dropping his sword, which is often a sign of defeat in Gladiator battles.

Many fans have meme'd the moment, and joked about how the actor may be continuing his streak of dying in every movie he’s in. Also, Mescal’s comments here may be hinting at the results of their movie battle. The whole thing has become a bit of a meme, but I’m rooting for the Narcos actor. It’s about time he survives past the end credits. If there is a beast in there, as Mescal suggests, I want to see it.

Fans still have to wait until late fall to see this epic battle on the big screen, but this endorsement speaks volumes to the level of competition between these two characters. Audiences already love Pedro Pascal, from his numerous roles in shows like The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. However, these comments show that not only is he a fantastic fan-favorite actor, but he also fits perfectly into the Gladiator world. The internet may be making fun of the initial photos from the film, but if Pascal goes down, I don’t think it will be without a fight.

