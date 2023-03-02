After Pleading To TikTok For Months, Karen Gillan Finally Got Her Handle And Was Verified, And Her Reaction Was Priceless

In a world where impressive Tom Cruise deepfakes exist , can you ever really know who you’re following on social media anymore? One longtime failsafe for the internet regarding famous figures being official on places like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok is a fancy checkmark that signifies they are the real deal. But for Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan, it took way longer than she expected to get verified and the handle she wanted.

When Karen Gillan first arrived to TikTok in late 2022, fans questioned whether it was really the Scottish actress given her username was “karengillan100” and she wasn’t verified. So for the past three months, Gillan has been making a series of videos convincing fans it’s truly her and asking the platform to give her the “karengillan” handle and verify her. Now that it’s finally happened, check out her priceless reaction:

The actress looked shocked and excited in the best way at the news that she’s finally recognized by the social media platform for, in fact, being the famed actress, Karen Gillan. The actress behind the MCU’s Nebula has amassed 1.3 million followers already, along with having numerous viral TikToks to her name, namely regarding her funny little feud with TikTok regarding the company not verifying her right away.

It’s pretty hilarious that Karen Gillan would need to pester TikTok to verify her across months considering the actress was a major player in one of the biggest movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame. Gillan was getting fans questioning her identity all the time prior to this, such as this instance:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Release Date: May 5, 2023 (Theaters)

Written/Directed By: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova and Sylvester Stallone

In order to accumulate some trust from the internet, Karen Gillan posted numerous videos proving it was indeed her and even once took to the platform to share a throwback video of herself on TikTok that she had been trying to “hide” from the internet prior. Thankfully, her war with the social media app has been won and she can rest easy knowing that she is recognized by that side of the internet as THE Karen Gillan instead of the 100th.

In between Karen Gillan’s feud with TikTok, the actress has been quite busy as of late. Last spring, the actress actually had a Scottish wedding with American comedian Nick Kocher. Gillan is also getting ready to star in her final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which comes out in just a couple of months. She’ll once again play Nebula, who’s getting an upgrade this time around . The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl trailer teased a heartfelt goodbye for the Marvel crew we’re just not ready for yet.