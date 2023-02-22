Karen Gillan Dropped Some Gorgeous Pics From Her Scottish Wedding, And Her Dress Is A Stunner

Actress Karen Gillan has had a super successful career in both TV and film, with roles in major properties like Doctor Who, Jumanji, and (of course) Guardians of the Galaxy. While her professional life thrives, Gillan also has reason to celebrate personally. Namely because she tied the knot with comedian Nick Kocher back in May. She recently dropped some gorgeous pics from her Scottish wedding, and her dress is a stunner.

While Karen Gillan is a household name thanks to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she's a celebrity that has seemingly been able to hold onto privacy. That was true when it came to her May 2022 wedding to Nick Kocher, as she's only recently sharing more glimpses of that special day. But her Instagram showed off just how gorgeous Gillan's wedding gown was, check it out below:

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How stunning is that? While Karen Gillan only shared a few brief images from her May nuptials, it definitely looks like the wedding itself was gorgeous. And that includes the gown that the Oculus actress was wearing on the big day, which had a long train and exposed back. Let's break it all down.

The above post comes to us from Karen Gillan's personal Instagram account, which has a whopping 7.6 million followers. But this marks a time where she 35 year-old actress shared a bit about her personal life, rather than promoting her various TV and film projects. Of course, she did still keep the information limited.

Just three images were shared on Karen Gillan's Instagram from her wedding day, but they're quite striking. In addition to the shot of her in her wedding dress, we can also see some of her wedding party soaking it all in. Finally, we're shown a bagpipe player, which shows how traditionally Scottish her nuptials were. In the post she tags the photographer who captured these moments, and revealed the location of her wedding: Castle Toward in Argyll and Bute, Scotland.

Of course, Karen Gillan's fans are no doubt clamoring for more glimpses into Karen Gillan's wedding, include the front side of her gown. It remains to be seen if more images are shared on Instagram, or if Gillan will keep them for herself. Regardless, it does seem like the Guardians fan-favorite had a great wedding, and is enjoying married life.

Aside from seeing a peek at Karen Gillan's wedding from back in May, fans are also checking her social media for any updates or clues about what's going down in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That threequel is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, as it's expected to end the story of the current cosmic team. We already learned that Nebula's got a nifty new arm, but it seems like no one is safe from potentially being killed off in the Marvel flick.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next film experience. We'll just have to wait and see if she returns for another Jumanji movie in the future.