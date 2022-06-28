Guardians 3’s Karen Gillan Reflects On Possibly Saying Goodbye To The MCU And Nebula After The Threequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, and Phase Four has been a wild ride already. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming to theaters is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And Guardians 3 actress Karen Gillan recently reflected on possibly saying goodbye to the MCU and Nebula after the threequel.

There’s a number of thrilling Guardians content coming to fans throughout Phase Four, although it’s all going to seemingly build to a conclusion with Vol. 3. The cast has been open about how emotional it was to film the blockbuster, especially because it’s expected to be the final MCU appearance from at least some of the cast. Karen Gillan was recently interviewed by Marvel on the red carpet of Thor: Love and Thunder (which will also feature the Guardians ) about the filming of Guardians 3. She open up saying:

I think we've taken it to a whole new level this time. And you know, there might be, maybe, a feeling of closing out a chapter of sorts, so it's a little bittersweet, in a sense. But I think everybody has upped it for this one.

Is it May of 2023 yet? It sounds like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be firing on all cylinders. And with the current team’s story coming to an end in James Gunn’s mysterious blockbuster, the stakes certainly feel high. We’ll just have to see which of the cosmic heroes ultimately make it out of the conflict alive. Hopefully Nebula is on that list, and Karen Gillan can continue her tenure as the blue meanie.

Karen Gillan has been one of the most vocal cheerleaders of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, despite not being able to actually reveal anything about the movie’s contents. She’s been open about how emotional it was to simply read the script , let alone actually film . And both Gillan and Dave Bautista have been getting sentimental about their possible ending in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As a character, Karen Gillan’s Nebula has definitely had a fascinating arc throughout the shared universe. While she was an antagonist in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, she and Gamora were finally able to love each other and bond over their shared trauma. Nebula ultimately survived the snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and joined the Avengers throughout the five-year time jump ahead of Endgame. And it should be fascinating to see where she goes now that Thanos is gone for good .

As previously mentioned, there’s a bunch of different Guardians of the Galaxy content coming up to satiate fans ahead of Vol. 3. First they’ll appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, although the team isn’t expected to have that large of a role. Then there’s the upcoming Holiday Special and Baby Groot animated series which are both heading to Disney+.