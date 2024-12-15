‘Can I Say That Stuff Pisses Me Off?’ After Rumors Swirled About Timothée Chalamet Playing Bob Dylan, James Mangold Had A Freewheelin’ Response

When Timothée Chalamet was cast as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic, A Complete Unknown , it seemed evident that this would be a major role for the young actor. The project generated skepticism from fans of Dylan, who hoped Chalamet would be up for the task. There was also media buzz when it was clear that Chalamet was giving everything he had to his performance of the famed musician. The interest in the actor’s process hasn’t dissipated and, after rumors swirled around the Dune star's work, Mangold offered a very honest response.

The cast and director of A Complete Unknown recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about how they decided to approach Bob Dylan’s life and Timothée Chalamet’s thinking when embodying the rock legend. As the Oscar nominee detailed his undying commitment to playing Dylan and, in many ways becoming him, the interviewer asked if there was truth to him being referred to as "Bob" on the set. After Chalamet denied the notion, he was asked if he veered “obsessive” territory for his prep, to which the 28-year-old said:

It’s the furthest I’ve stretched myself. And it became so biblical to me in terms of this man’s life and his work that I felt if I let my focus err for a second, that I’d be self-loathing about it for years to come. I had three months to play Bob Dylan and the rest of my life I don’t get to be about that, so why not give it my all?

James Mangold was quick to defend his lead actor, and his commitment to playing the character. The Indiana Jones 5 director expressed that he was upset when the acting process was framed as something negative or disruptive, saying that it was all necessary for the movie they were trying to make. Mangold didn't mince words while explaining what "pisses" him off about the discourse:

Can I say that stuff pisses me off? The whole, ‘Did everyone have to call you Bob?’ Because it’s not obsessive. If I were managing a baseball team, and I had a pitcher and we were in the fucking World Series, do I want him fucking walking down a hallway with a hundred people going, 'Orel!' No, I want him fucking focused. I want him thinking about his fastball. I want him thinking about his job. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re not here to sign autographs. We’re not here to entertain. We’re here to make a fucking movie about a character and the shit-ton of judgment going to be leveled on that young man’s shoulders. Any level of focus that he’s asking of himself, to me, should be honored and not called obsessive. It’s called doing your fucking job. That’s just my two cents on that.

The Ford v. Ferrari director's slightly miffed response is understandable, especially considering how much media scrutiny has come down on committed actors. Jeremy Strong received lots of criticism towards his acting approach, especially when it came to playing Kendall on Succession. Meanwhile, Austin Butler has been memed on the internet due to the lasting impact playing Elvis Presley had on his speaking voice.

However, oftentimes in order to give a believable and emotionally resonant performance, an actor must do a lot of character work. Sometimes this means resembling a character as closely as possible and staying in aspects of their persona between takes. While this has been praised, it has sometimes been criticized as being something self indulgent, or pretentious.

Elle Fanning also defended Timothée Chalamet’s approach to Dylan during the THR interview, claiming that it’s often customary for actors to maintain parts of their character even when the camera isn’t rolling and being called their character’s names is often typical.

While it can be interesting or buzzy to speculate how far an actor may go for a character, this is often just part of the job, and intensity is integral to producing the best creative output possible. The Lady Bird alum even thought that some of this could still be seen as obsessive, but he was willing to be just that to honor a musician that moved him so much. He said:

They do typically call you your character. But all that stuff about in-character Method work, that’s really not how I pushed this. There’s stuff you pointedly avoid, like cellphone use or things that are nakedly contemporary that could throw you. But [Method] wasn’t my MO at all. I realized how funny it was when Elle pulled me aside and said, ‘They told me I have a rehearsal with Bob. I got so excited. I thought Bob Dylan was coming, and it’s Timmy.’ Kid Cudi has always been my favorite artist. And all of a sudden I became as deeply obsessed and a fan of and moved by someone else’s music. And I was tasked with playing him. So the obsession I had with one artist now shifted to another. That’s how it felt in terms of responsibility.

For Mangold and Chalamet, this project is clearly more than just another biopic. The director’s remarks underline just how much pressure the Call Me By Your Name actor is under as he steps into Dylan’s shoes. With such a beloved and scrutinized cultural icon at the center of the film, the stakes are undeniably high. Even with such a weight on Chalamet’s shoulders, he was clearly up for the task as critics are raving about A Complete Unknown , specifically his work in the lead role. Some may find such a committed approach strange, but it seems to be panning out thus far.