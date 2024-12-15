‘Can I Say That Stuff Pisses Me Off?’ After Rumors Swirled About Timothée Chalamet Playing Bob Dylan, James Mangold Had A Freewheelin’ Response
The filmmaker had no time for naysayers.
When Timothée Chalamet was cast as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic, A Complete Unknown, it seemed evident that this would be a major role for the young actor. The project generated skepticism from fans of Dylan, who hoped Chalamet would be up for the task. There was also media buzz when it was clear that Chalamet was giving everything he had to his performance of the famed musician. The interest in the actor’s process hasn’t dissipated and, after rumors swirled around the Dune star's work, Mangold offered a very honest response.
The cast and director of A Complete Unknown recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about how they decided to approach Bob Dylan’s life and Timothée Chalamet’s thinking when embodying the rock legend. As the Oscar nominee detailed his undying commitment to playing Dylan and, in many ways becoming him, the interviewer asked if there was truth to him being referred to as "Bob" on the set. After Chalamet denied the notion, he was asked if he veered “obsessive” territory for his prep, to which the 28-year-old said:
James Mangold was quick to defend his lead actor, and his commitment to playing the character. The Indiana Jones 5 director expressed that he was upset when the acting process was framed as something negative or disruptive, saying that it was all necessary for the movie they were trying to make. Mangold didn't mince words while explaining what "pisses" him off about the discourse:
The Ford v. Ferrari director's slightly miffed response is understandable, especially considering how much media scrutiny has come down on committed actors. Jeremy Strong received lots of criticism towards his acting approach, especially when it came to playing Kendall on Succession. Meanwhile, Austin Butler has been memed on the internet due to the lasting impact playing Elvis Presley had on his speaking voice.
However, oftentimes in order to give a believable and emotionally resonant performance, an actor must do a lot of character work. Sometimes this means resembling a character as closely as possible and staying in aspects of their persona between takes. While this has been praised, it has sometimes been criticized as being something self indulgent, or pretentious.
Elle Fanning also defended Timothée Chalamet’s approach to Dylan during the THR interview, claiming that it’s often customary for actors to maintain parts of their character even when the camera isn’t rolling and being called their character’s names is often typical.
While it can be interesting or buzzy to speculate how far an actor may go for a character, this is often just part of the job, and intensity is integral to producing the best creative output possible. The Lady Bird alum even thought that some of this could still be seen as obsessive, but he was willing to be just that to honor a musician that moved him so much. He said:
For Mangold and Chalamet, this project is clearly more than just another biopic. The director’s remarks underline just how much pressure the Call Me By Your Name actor is under as he steps into Dylan’s shoes. With such a beloved and scrutinized cultural icon at the center of the film, the stakes are undeniably high. Even with such a weight on Chalamet’s shoulders, he was clearly up for the task as critics are raving about A Complete Unknown, specifically his work in the lead role. Some may find such a committed approach strange, but it seems to be panning out thus far.
You can see Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown when it hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2024 movie schedule. Fans of the movie star should also read up on other great films starring Chalamet, for more incredible performances from the Wonka actor.
