After We Learned Ryan Gosling Is Performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ At The Oscars, Barbie Fans Have All The Feelings

Ever since it was announced Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” song from Barbie was nominated at the 2024 Oscars , the question on our minds has been if the Canadian actor will perform the chart-topper during the ceremony . Well, the wait for answers is over as it’s been revealed Gosling will, in fact, bring out his Kenergy to perform this hit song. After Barbie fans found out about this incredible news, they had no problems sharing their feel-good emotions on social media.

It really is the best news finding out Ryan Gosling will sing “I’m Just Ken” compared to finding another singer to take the reins on this one. After all, that’s what happened when the Oscars made a huge mistake in 2017 by not having Gosling sing La La Land’s nominated song “City of Stars.”

Luckily, sources told Variety that the actor who delighted audiences playing Ken will perform his hit single. I’m not the only one excited by this. X users didn’t hold back on the happy posts to the news like this X post revealing what they're looking forward to.

i’ve wanted ryan gosling to perform “i’m just ken” at the oscar’s since i first listened to the song but also just so i can watch him do this again pic.twitter.com/sSfpi8AL0nFebruary 26, 2024 See more

I’m in the same boat. Ryan Gosling absolutely has to bring out his utmost Kenergy to his Oscars ceremony performance. And I’m talking about the heart-shaped hand gestures, the Grease-like choreography, and his expressive facial and body gestures similar to what we saw in the Warner Bros. movie. Plus, maybe other Kens like Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir can join in on the performance . Another X user posted a GIF of wanting to see Gosling’s song at the ceremony and it’s completely hilarious.

i wanna hear i'm just ken at the oscars pic.twitter.com/ug2rAb1tGiFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Yep, I’d be running for the TV too. I guarantee this power ballad performance will be a standout moment at this year’s Oscars. While we know Billie Eilish is going to blow us away singing her moving Barbie song “What Was I Made For?,” “I’m Just Ken” will provide feel-good emotions that’ll make us smile and maybe laugh. A hilarious X post showed us exactly how we looked when we first got the news of Ryan Gosling getting to sing.

RYAN PERFORMING I’M JUST KEN AT THE OSCARS CONFIRMED??? pic.twitter.com/Xa8yXW8bolFebruary 24, 2024 See more

Everyone, feel free to do your happy dance. It’s hard to believe that “I’m Just Ken” was almost going to be an almost very different sequence . Originally, Ken’s song was just going to be placed somewhere in the film compared to an entire epic moment. Director Greta Gerwig was inspired to create the dance sequence knowing people were blown away seeing dance numbers on film like in Singin’ in the Rain. Without these changes, who knows if Gosling’s song would have gotten the same recognition it has now. This TikTok video posted on X had one user describe what their reaction would be once Gosling starts singing.

this will be me when ryan gosling performs I’m just Ken at the oscars pic.twitter.com/UVD0ZBCdkbFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Who would have thought the Oscars might have an audience of screaming girls watching from home? Considering reactions to the reveal of Ryan Gosling’s chiseled abs sent fans swooning, seeing the former Mickey Mouse Club member giving it all he’s got on that Oscars stage will make fans’ night. Maybe it can even help boost the award show's ratings. One social media post clapped back at another post predicting Gosling losing Best Supporting Actor.

He may lose the Oscar but he will be the one to steal the show when he performs I’m Just Ken

Ryan Gosling is a top competitor for Best Supporting Actor alongside Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. who’s won this honor at all of the major award shows so far. There’s a very good chance the Iron Man star will beach off Gosling at the Oscars . On the other hand, there’s an alternate scenario where the Oscars could perform an upset and have The Notebook star be the winner. That did happen last year when Angela Bassett was the predicted winner for Best Supporting Actress only for Jamie Lee Curtis’ win to be one of the biggest surprises that year. As the X user said, Gosling might not win the Oscar, but he’ll be Kenough winning everyone over with his musical performance.