After Scream 7 Announced Matthew Lillard's Return There's Another Dead Character I Want To See Back

It continues to be a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre's renaissance shows no signs of slowing down. Some of the best horror movies have been getting new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. All eyes are on what Kevin Williamson is cooking up for the seventh movie, especially after Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley were confirmed to return, despite their characters' respective deaths as Ghostface. And since we're bringing back dead favorites, there's one more I need back ASAP: Parker Posey's Jennifer Jolie.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, which is why the fandom is freaking out over the return of not one, but two dead Ghostfaces for the upcoming horror movie. The "how" of these returns is still a mystery, but I want the incomparable Parker Posey to get in on the fun as Jennifer Jolie. After all, she's arguably the best part of Scream 3.

Posey was a serious scene-stealer throughout the third Scream, which has a much campier tone than its two predecessors. She made it to the third act, but unfortunately was killed by Scott Foley's Roman Bridger before the Ghostface reveal happened. While I don't know how Jennifer Jolie would fit into the current trilogy (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), why not add her to the mix? The timing is great with Posey appearing on The White Lotus Season 3.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

While fans like myself are thrilled to see Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley return to Scream, there are countless questions about how this will fit into the slasher franchise's timeline. There's been a long-standing debate about whether or not Stu actually died in the first movie, with Kevin Williamson himself confirming that he was dead. So perhaps Stu will appear in a vision from another character, or even in a flashback through de-aging? The same questions also surround Foley's Roman who was the only Ghostface killer to work alone.

Scream 7 Information (Image credit: Paramount) Director: Kevin Williamson

Writer: Guy Busick

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley

Of course, the current Scream trilogy has brought back dead characters before. Namely through the visions Melissa Barrera's Sam had of her father Billy Loomis. Skeet Ulrich shot both of those movies, and was digitally de-aged to look like a teenage Billy in the hallucinations.

Ghost Billy played a very specific part in the past two Scream films, where the reason behind Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley's return remain a total mystery. Although Lillard did cameo in the 2022 movie, including the tribute to the late visionary filmmaker Wes Craven.

Clearly there's a ton of work being done on Scream 7 behind the scenes, and the questions from fans like myself aren't going to stop coming. While the next entry won't be among the 2025 movie releases, it has a release date of February 27th, 2026. And I'm going to keep crossing my fingers that Parker Posey gets to return to the franchise one day.