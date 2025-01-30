A Previous Ghostface Killer Is Returning For Scream 7, And I Have So Many Questions

While Scream 7 may not be a part of the 2025 movie schedule , we’ve been getting plenty of new Ghostface updates . The newest bit of news includes a past killer behind the iconic mask joining production and returning for the seventh installment. With this latest addition of a past, flashy and visionary slasher, I have so many questions.

Per Deadline , Scott Foley has joined the Scream 7 cast. Foley previously played Roman Bridger, a film director, revealed-Ghostface killer and half-brother of Sidney Prescott, in Scream 3. The new addition is exciting, especially now that the Scream 7 's delay is over, but it also perplexes fans. The addition of the Felicity actor joining the newest leg of the thriller franchise leaves many of us with a lot of questions.

Didn’t Roman Bridger die like the other Ghostface Killers?

At the end of the franchise’s threequel, everyone’s favorite fictional cop Dewey (David Arquette) killed Bridger per Sidney’s request. With the Scandal alum’s onboarding, it’s possible that it could be a revival of the supposedly perished character. If there’s one person who could pull off that elaborate death, it’d be someone related to one of the best final girls out there. What better place to pull from than a Hollywood bigwig?

Does This Mean Roman Could’ve Faked His Own Death Before?

It’s relatively unlikely since his demise was caused by the signature Scream-make-sure-their-dead defense, but the Wes Craven world has pulled off battier happenings before. If that’s the case, we’re likely to see a flashback from the showdown and how he escaped.

If it’s something more complex or even a soap opera campy reasoning behind it, I’d be pretty down with that. It would be a nice way to layer in some of that parody humor that Scream started with. Foley could play Bridger as a long-lost relative or a zombie of some sort of a literal ghost. As long as they’ve written it well, I’ll watch.

How Does Scott Foley Fit In If He Isn’t Roman?

This question plagues me the most. I know that it’s unlikely that he’d be a random and unconnected transplant to the film director, but what if that’s the case? If this is the case, hopefully, it’ll be in the style of David Lynch’s characters in Twin Peaks , but even they have a familial tie. I think I’ll leave it to the die-hard fans to decipher what lies ahead for Scott Foley and Scream.

We’ll have to wait and see how the returning actor will fare and who he will actually be in the February 2026 release. Admittedly, I am starting to get over the firing of Melissa Berrara with the confirmed legacy and newcomers. The legacy talent includes Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown. The newcomers inclsude Isabel May as Prescott’s daughter and Joel McHale as Sidney’s husband , along with Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp and Mark Consuelos.

