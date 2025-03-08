I Finally Watched One Of Them Days And It's Quickly Becoming One Of My Favorite Buddy Movies, Here's Why

I love comedy movies, and buddy comedies are a particular favorite. On-screen chemistry, especially between a dynamic duo, is mesmerizing. However, chemistry is underrated and not easily achieved. This is why I am sometimes hesitant to watch new buddy comedies. Therefore, I was excited to see One of Them Days, but a little worried.

Keke Palmer is one of the most charming actors of this generation. She’s a former child star who has made it look easy transitioning from that to a thriving adult acting career . Her charm radiates on screen and off. Therefore, I was confident in Palmer’s ability to deliver a hilarious performance, but I wasn’t sure how her chemistry would work with SZA. This was mainly because I had never seen her act.

Thankfully, Palmer and SZA made One of Them Days meet and exceed the hype. They are both good in it. Their performances and many other factors are why the film may join the list of my favorite buddy comedies.

Warning: general One of Them Days plot spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Love That It Has Two Equally Hilarious Black Female Leads

Frankly, I cannot think of many buddy comedies led by Black women. Buddy comedies that center women, in general, don’t have many entries — though there are plenty of great female buddy comedies. So, One of Them Days immediately caught my attention. It proved that we need more comedies like this, because SZA and Palmer are so good in it. The film also highlights the importance of needing more female friendship movies. They help show young girls the beauty of having female friends.

Most buddy comedies have a bit of a duo formula. A more serious character is paired with a ridiculous one. It’s the classic example of the wise guy and straight man trope. SZA and Palmer’s characters, Alyssa and Dreux, fit right into their archetypes.

Dreux isn’t without her quirks and hilarious flaws, but she’s more grounded than Alyssa. However, you never question how these two could be friends. Despite their differences, their friendship makes sense. This is mainly because the actors thrive at making you buy into their long history from the start.

They have great chemistry but also shine with their individual comedic skills. Palmer has honed her comedy chops with decades in the industry, while SZA gets more comfortable and funny as the story progresses. I would gladly watch them reunite for many sequels.

It Has So Many Funny Side Quests That I Enjoy

The best thing about Hood Comedies or day-in-the-life movies is the random side quests or escalation of chaos. One of Them Days starts with unpaid rent and things pile on from there. We have a trip to the fast food chicken spot Church’s, an adult bully, an attempt to get a loan, and plenty more shenanigans.

The main goal is paying the rent, but the silly misadventures that happen along the way very much add to the movie’s character. Many buddy comedies use these side quests to help keep the film fun and engaging. However, sometimes they don’t all work, but this is not the case here. I found each side quest ridiculous and hilarious.

It Reminds Me Of Other Classic Buddy Comedies

This comedy clearly gets a lot of inspiration from the Friday movies and similar ‘ 90s movies centered on Black characters. You can also trace influences to other buddy comedies, like Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle, Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, and some modern coming-of-age movies or buddy films.

This shows screenwriter Syreeta Singleton’s love for this genre. She understands and can take elements that make these classics memorable and work them into this movie. I could easily see and appreciate the influence of those films that came before it. Additionally, there aren’t many movies like the Friday films, so it’s nice to see another successful attempt at this type of Hood Comedy.

One Of Them Days, To Me, Has The Perfect Blend Of Stupid Gags And Clever Comedy

One of the best It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia episodes dissects the idea of a poop joke. It analyzes whether or not it’s just something vulgar that people have moved past. The conclusion is that poop jokes are just funny sometimes. One of Them Days kind of reaches the same conclusion, but thankfully skips the bathroom humor.

However, it has plenty of silly and vulgar gags, including a giant dick and a haunting incident with blood. Those silly, over-the-top comedy moments don’t always work, but they work in this movie.

Then it has more subtle comedy, like commentary on gentrification and poverty. The movie knows how to balance very silly gags with one-liners and funny dialogue and situations. Some comedies go one extreme or the other, but this one finds the perfect medium for all its comedic aspects.

It Contains An Abundance Of Great Cameos And Supporting Cast

Katt Williams is very funny as the sort-of prophet Lucky. Lil Rel Howery and Janelle James are just a few of the other cameo-type roles seen here. They don’t have a lot of screen time, but use what they have well.

Maude Apatow is ideal casting as the clueless white neighbor Bethany. Aziza Scott is appropriately scary as Berniece. One of Them Days is full of characters that give the story more life. Palmer and SZA carry the movie, but these supporting cast and cameos help amplify it even more.

They make the neighborhood and these situations seem even more believable. The fact that most of the supporting cast are not well-known actors makes it more impressive how well they embody these roles.

I Love That The Movie Takes Serious Topics And Makes Them Comedic

This movie tackles poverty, gentrification, predatory loans, gun violence, infidelity, and many other serious topics with a smile. Instead of portraying these situations as dire, it laughs at them.

In particular, some of the movie’s funniest moments happen at the payday loan establishment. These loans have ruined people’s lives, and the movie addresses this by showing the ridiculousness and extremes of these companies. It also showcases how people turn to them in their times of crisis.

It criticized these companies through humor and addresses concerning topics with a sharp tongue and wit.

The film does enough to showcase the direness of Dreux and Alyssa’s situation without making you ever feel too bad for them. You can laugh at them and with them, but know they’ll be okay.

One of Them Days is an optimistic film, despite all the chaos and danger surrounding Alyssa and Dreux. They’ll find ways to better themselves in the end. Comedy is pointless if it can’t make you laugh at even the darkest situations.

You can add to the film’s box office success by seeing it in theaters.