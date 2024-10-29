After Shrek 5 Was Announced, Could Lord Farquad Return? John Lithgow Has Thoughts

2001's Shrek is a true animation classic. It was the first recipient of the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and is now recognized as one of the best movies of the 2000s. The movie would ultimately spawn sequels, two television specials, two spin-off films centered on Puss in Boots and even a stage musical. So it’s no wonder that earlier this year, a fifth sequel was confirmed to be in the works. Now, as the sequel remains in development, John Lithgow is opening up about possibly reprising his role as Lord Farquad.

So far, the only confirmed cast members for the upcoming Shrek 5 are Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murpny, who famously play Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey, respectively During an interview with People, John Lithgow was flat-out asked whether or not he would be willing to return as the short monarch of Duloc, and he provided a very direct answer:

[I’d] say yes in a minute

Well, that's certainly good to hear, and it would probably be music to fans' ears. Of course, despite the Accountant star's positive thoughts, that still doesn't mean the studio itself has plans to bring Farquad back into the fold. Not only that, but there's also the matter of the fate that befell the antagonist at the conclusion of the first film years ago. John Lithgow referred to that when sharing the following sentiments:

It turns out it's impossible to recover from being eaten by a dragon.

At the end of the OG movie, Lord Farquad was eaten by Dragon, who originally guarded Cameron Diaz’s Fiona. To add insult to injury, Dragon also burped out his crown. While an additional scene showed the ruler trying to stay alive within the beast's gut, he'd likely be digested by now.

There are other ways that Farquad can be brought back, though, including the use of flashbacks that take place amid the events of the first film or before them. He could also come back as a ghost, which was how he was included in the now-defunct Universal Studios attraction Shrek 4-D. Despite those potential methods of reviving the character, it would seem that John Lithgow hasn't received a call:

I know nothing about it and no, I'm not a part of it.

Since it was announced this past summer, Shrek 5 has had fans hyped. Shortly after it was revealed, many took to social media to share memes. Heck, even Al Pacino is ready for the flick and has the phone case to prove it. There are a lot of expectations riding on the film and, hopefully, it'll meet them. At the same time, let's also hope there's a role for John Lithgow's Lord Farquad in this latest ogre-centric tale.

While the movie won't be released until the summer of 2026, there's something you can do in the meantime.