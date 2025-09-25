After Wicked: For Good's Final Trailer, Ethan Slater Straight Up Spoils Boq's Fate
Such braverism.
Spoilers ahead for Wicked: For Good.
Movie musicals are a tried and true genre, with a number of titles winning the Best Picture Oscar. Jon M. Chu's Wicked (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) was a hit that got a bunch of Oscar nominations, and fans are eager for the sequel For Good to arrive in November. The final trailer for Wicked: For Good teased a number of big plot twists, and now Ethan Slater has officially spoiled his character Boq's date.
What fans know about Wicked: For Good depends on how much of a Broadway nerd you are. While I personally am a superfan who knows what to expect, casual moviegoers might not know where the story is going. But if they're following Slater on Instagram, then they've just figured out that Boq will end up transforming into The Wizard Of Oz's Tin Man during the film. Check out his post below:
Well, there you have it. It couldn't be clearer that Slater will end up as the Tin Man during For Good. While this post shows just how beautiful the makeup was, it's wild that this huge plot twist was spoiled a month before the sequel arrives in theaters. But since director Jon M. Chu commented on the post, it seems like he co-signs this post.
The first Wicked movie hinted at twist, and obviously all it took was a quick google of the stage musical to find out what happens to each member of the Wicked cast. Still, I'm shocked that the reveal about Boq becoming the Tin Man was revealed so soon before For Good hit theaters.
If the movie follows the Wicked stage production, Boq will become the Tin Man when Elphaba returns to Munchkinland to visit her sister Nessa. It goes down in the song "The Wicked Witch of the East", which is getting its first recording in the For Good soundtrack. That track was noticeably missing from the Original Broadway Cast Recording, presumably because it contained such huge spoilers for Boq and Nessa. So the fact that the Tin Man twist has already been confirmed is a big change.
As a reminder, you can re-watch the final trailer for Wicked: For Good Below, where the Tin Man is briefly shown.
Anticipation for the musical sequel is super high, given how successful Wicked was at the box office and with critics. As you can see from the trailer, For Good is going to bring the tears as well as magic and music. And I have a feeling that it's going to be another favorite for Awards Season.
All will be revealed when Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see if any more spoilers arrive before its release.
