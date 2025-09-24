I Just Watched The Final Wicked: For Good Trailer, And I'm Worried It Spoils Some Big Plot Twists

Spoilers ahead for Wicked: For Good.

Jon M. Chu's Wicked might not be a musical that won Best Picture, but the cast and crew have another chance at that honor with the sequel, For Good. While fans like me have rewatched the first movie with an Amazon Prime subscription, the final trailer for the second film has just arrived. It's truly epic, but I'm worried that it may spoil a number of big plot twists for those unfamiliar with the stage musical.

What we know about Wicked: For Good depends on how much of a musical theater nerd you are, although Stephen Schwartz has brought two new songs to the movie. But the above trailer has the potential to spoil where the story will go, especially for Madame Morrible, Nessa, and Boq. Let's break it all down.

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh is downright devious as Morrible, and a clip of her manipulating the tornado that brings Dorothy's house to Oz (and famously kills the Wicked Witch of The East). This was hinted when she showed her weather abilities in the first movie, but seeing the house floating around the twister confirms for newbies that Wizard's associate will be responsible for the death of Elphaba's sister.

Nessa herself only appears once in this trailer, and is shown magically floating in the air and being thoroughly delighted by it. This scene has been teased to go down differently thank the stage musical, in order for it not to be ableist and more comfortable for actress Marissa Bode.

Another potential spoiler is the inclusion of the Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz. Using the process of elimination, fans might be able to figure out which character (who is otherwise missing from the trailer) ends up becoming this iconic character. Should the movie's marketing have left him out? I'd say yes, despite how long I've been a Wicked fan. Finally, we see a quick clip of Elphaba and Fiyero together, confirming this coupling in the sequel.

Obviously a quick google search about the Wicked stage musical could reveal exactly what will go down the denizens of Oz during For Good. But there are plenty of casual moviegoers who aren't musical theater nerds. And I'm eager to see if they manage to clock the various plot twists that typically come in the show's second act.

CinemaBlend's Wicked review was super positive, and it should be fascinating to see how critics respond to the sequel. But since Jon M. Chu and the Wicked cast filmed both movies back to back, I have faith that For Good is going to be just as satisfying, if not more. Luckily the wait for it is nearly over.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list. Since this is the final trailer, we presumably won't be treated to that much new footage. And considering the potential spoilers, that might be good thing.