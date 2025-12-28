Gwyneth Paltrow Has Seen Song Sung Blue, And She Had Some Kind Words For Kate Hudson

On Christmas Day, Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson belted out Neil Diamond songs in Song Sung Blue. She and Hugh Jackman portray the true story of a married couple who perform in a tribute band of the famed artist called Lightning & Thunder. Gwyneth Paltrow was certainly a fan of the movie as she had some kind words to say about Hudson’s performance.

With Kate Hudson’s career going full circle in breaking into the music industry with her debut album Glorious, I had a feeling she’d blow audiences away playing singer Claire Sardina. Gwyneth Paltrow was an example of someone who was blown over by the Oscar nominee’s performance so much that she took to her Instagram stories to sing her praises. Take a look:

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow)

“Incredible,” the actress says. I’m sold already! Based on the trailers, I can tell that the Almost Famous star is going to give audiences a transformative performance as a Neil Diamond tribute artist. Not to mention, she earned a nomination for the 2026 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. As her previous Golden Globe mentions came from music-centric films, it appears that movies and music are a perfect combination for Hudson.

It makes a lot of sense why Kate Hudson’s performance would affect Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder also ventured into music when she starred in Country Strong, as well as her unforgettable guest appearances on Glee. With firsthand experience in stepping into a musical role later in her career herself, maybe Paltrow could recognize the vulnerability and emotions that come from not only playing a musical figure, but portraying a character’s musical talent as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t the only admirer of Kate Hudson’s performance. Hugh Jackman congratulated his co-star on social media for her Golden Globe nomination despite not being recognized himself. By saying her nomination was “richly deserved,” he had no problems acknowledging his co-star’s hardworking talent and success.

Critics who saw Song Sung Blue also had high praises for the Running Point actress’ performance, calling her “absolutely extraordinary” and a “revelation” that can’t be resisted. With Hudson clearly being a standout star in the musical-drama, it’s no wonder the Golden Globes couldn’t ignore her performance. If the Raising Helen actress gets nominated at the 98th Oscars, it’ll be her first since 2001’s Almost Famous. I’m sure Gwyneth Paltrow will be cheering her on when that moment comes.

Kate Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue truly couldn’t escape the eyes of Gwyneth Paltrow. Undoubtedly, the talented actress left a lasting impression on critics and fellow celebs like the Marty Supreme actress. Now, this makes me want to run off and get a ticket myself. You have the chance to do so, too, with the 2025 movie release in theaters now.