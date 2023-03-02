Ahead Of Renfield, Nicolas Cage Makes Case For His Dracula To Get A Solo Movie

Nicolas Cage has given us many expressive faces in his most Nicolas Cage-y movies , like Face/Off, Matchstick Men, and Ghost Rider. Now there’s another movie to add to that list, as we won't be able to unsee his wild appearance as Dracula for the comedy horror film Renfield. But ahead of Renfield, this talented actor is making a case for Dracula to have his own solo movie.

The Universal monster movie Renfield is about Count Dracula’s lackey finding a new lease on life after discovering the toxic relationship he has with his master. The only thing is that R.M. Renfield is the star of this movie and Dracula is a supporting character. Nicolas Cage told Total Film that bringing Dracula to life may not have to stop after Renfield:

You know, there are some minor moments here where you get to see some of the pathos in Dracula’s eyes… and that made me think that maybe one day I might like to try for a whole movie where you’re really understanding the psyche of the character. I didn’t really have the time to delve into that here.

It’s a first that the famed vampire will have to hide behind a mere mortal like Renfield, but that doesn't mean we couldn't help but notice a wild Dracula revealed in Renfield ’s trailer as he flies above the characters and gives a piercing hiss. His time in the trailer’s final minutes may be brief, but enough to know we’re in for an exhilarating ride. Nicolas Cage spoke about how important this role was to him because he's a big Nosferatu fan and admires other Dracula actors that came before him, like Christopher Lee, Frank Langella, Bela Lugosi and Gary Oldman.

At the same time, Cage wanted to bring something fresh to a character that we’ve seen on screen for the past century. He used Christopher Lee as his muse, as well as his own father, who was an English professor teaching his classes “with distinction.” The National Treasure actor wanted to dig deeper into the role outside of the gaslighting narcissist that was written in the script, as well as explore how the lust for blood can drive you into the darkest places.

With all of the early reception Nicolas Cage has gotten playing Dracula, he better have his own Dracula movie one day. Twitter couldn’t get enough of Cage’s Dracula look for the role fans didn't know they wanted to see this veteran actor sink his teeth into, so to speak. Nicholas Hoult, who plays R.M. Renfield, said what fans can expect from Renfield is seeing Cage’s dedication and love of acting as he dons that black cape with fierceness. Nicolas Cage may not be the star of the movie, but I guarantee you he’ll bring audiences a memorable performance that will continuously play in our minds.