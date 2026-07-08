Ahead Of Terrifier 4, Art The Clown Actor Just Joined A Horror Sequel Fans Have Waited 20 Years For

Art the Clown was most recently seen rocking a Santa suit and giving everyone a harrowing holiday in Terrifier 3, while the silent killer’s portrayer David Howard Thornton has since played The Joker in a fan movie, and the Mickey Mouse-ified titular beast in Steamboat Willie. Now, as fans await Art's backstory being told in Terrifier 4 when it hits theaters in 2026, Thornton has signed on for another slasher-heavy horror sequel, and it’s one that fans have wanted for the past 20 years.

David Howard Thornton has signed on for a role in the highly anticipated upcoming horror movie Behind the Mask II: The Return of Leslie Vernon, a follow-up to the 2006 cult fave that brought a faux-documentary twist to the slasher subgenre. Returning for the new movie is OG star Robert Englund as Doc Halloran, so fans could theoretically see Art, Freddy Krueger and Leslie Vernon stars on the screen at the same time. That’s horror heaven, folks!

Details surrounding Thornton’s role are being kept hush-hush, per Variety, though it’s noted that he’ll be playing a “key” character. So bring out those theory-making hats, i.e. the aluminium foil, because this sequel could very well be more Art-ful than anyone would expect.

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Could Leslie Vernon Face Art The Clown In Behind The Mask II?

One's gut instinct immediately points to "no" for this kind of question, because how baffling would it be to see one modern horror icon showing up in a completely unrelated sequel, all while that icon is set to show up later in an official franchise release? And yet, the thought persists, because the first movie already drew comparisons to the Scream franchise in the way it contextualized the genre through its main character, portrayed by returning actor Nathan Baesel, and the sequel is only going to up that ante.

Here's the official plot description: