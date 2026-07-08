‘Isn’t That A HIPAA Violation?’ How The Pitt Pulls Off Wildly Accurate Scenes With ‘Fake Body Parts’ And ‘Animatronic Babies’
The Pitt always amazes me.
Along with The Pitt’s general praise and multiple Emmy wins and nominations (it got 26 2026 Emmy noms), it’s also highly regarded for its medical accuracy and how it represents healthcare workers. With that in mind, I spoke to writer and executive producer Simran Baidwan about how exactly they make the series so accurate. In response, she told me how “fake body parts,” “animatronic babies,” medical advisors and more make it all possible.
During a conversation with Simran Baidwan about how they make The Pitt, I asked for examples of complex, intense and oftentimes messy medical situations that they pulled off accurately. The writer told me that the mass casualty event in Season 1 was one example, and the other was the intricate birth sequences we’ve seen. Speaking to those specifically, she said:
From a technical standpoint, they use a variety of special effects, props and more to pull off intricate medical sequences. In the case of births and babies, they even use a variety of fake newborns while filming. In the case of Baby Jane Doe, they used multiple real babies throughout Season 2’s production.
Meanwhile, when it comes to writing these scenes and producing them in the most authentic way possible, Baidwan told me that they have Dr. Joe Sachs, Dr. Mel Herbert and Dr. Joshua Troke in their writers' room. In addition to them, there are also real ER doctors and nurses on set in every episode.
So, as scripts are being written, writers will make note of topics they want to cover – like adding a death doula to the story in Baidwan’s case – and then they go to the experts. Explaining that process, and the resources The Pitt uses to make sure it's medically correct, she said:
When they get to set, that’s when the onset medical advisors come into play. They help coordinate and map out sequences. As Simran Baidwan said, shooting The Pitt is like doing a ballet, because it’s so complex and technical. However, it’s also controlled chaos. So, the medical advisors help them figure out how to make it all look not only accurate but natural:
She concluded by saying making The Pitt is an “incredible team effort,” and all this certainly proves that point. From props to people, this show uses a bunch of techniques and checkpoints to make sure what’s eventually available to stream with an HBO Max subscription is medically valid.