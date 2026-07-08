OK, So Those Taylor Swift Wedding Rumors About Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Were Spot On

Well, sometimes the rumors turn out to be true. I mean, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really did have their wedding at Madison Square Garden . Meanwhile, the rumors sparked after Margaret Qualley didn't attend said wedding with Jack Antonoff turned out to be true too, as the couple has reportedly split.

Right before their three-year wedding anniversary, People reported that Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff decided to split up. This came after reports claimed that their relationship had been "rocky," and this news notably broke a few days after the Bleachers frontman attended Taylor Swift's wedding with his sister, Rachel Antonoff, instead of his wife.

The rumors that the musician and actress weren't doing well really began to swirl after they didn't attend Swift's wedding together, per Page Six . Questions about all this make some sense too, seeing as the pop star is friends with both of them, and Antonoff is not only a pal but a longtime collaborator.

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I had expected him to attend the star-studded, yet “intimate” ceremony with Qualley for those reasons. So, it was surprising when they weren’t there together to celebrate the couple who were “JUST&T MARRIED.”