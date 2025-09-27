In Your Dreams' Director Talks About The One Big Lesson He Learned From Working On Ratatouille, WALL-E And Cars 2
Talk about a stellar education...
When In Your Dreams lands on the 2025 movie schedule later this fall, it will be Alex Woo’s feature directorial debut. However, the writer and director behind the upcoming Netflix original film about two siblings going to great lengths to keep their family together isn’t the only major project Woo has worked on over the years. In fact, he had years of experience working on some of the best Pixar movies.
This summer, I was invited by Netflix to attend a special press day event for In Your Dreams. There, I got a tease for the movie before its November 14 debut, an early look at the fantastical trailer that just dropped, and interviewed the creative team. The day wrapped with a chat with Woo, where he discussed the highly personal project and what he learned from his experiences on Ratatouille, WALL-E, and Cars 2:
From 2007 to 2018, Woo served as a story artist on those three films, as well as The Good Dinosaur and The Incredibles 2. He also worked as a story lead on Finding Dory near the end of his time at Pixar. Working on all of these movies, and the lessons he learned along the way, is something that the first-time feature-length director hoped to bring with him to In Your Dreams:
Though I have yet to see the entire movie at the time of this writing, Netflix showed me the first 30 minutes of In Your Dreams at the press event, and those lessons Woo learned at Pixar were present throughout that half-hour chunk. From the emotional beats to creating wildly imaginative worlds to writing fully-realized and nuanced characters to out-of-this-world animation, it’s all there. And don’t get me started on the comedy, which reaches insane heights once Craig Robinson’s Baloney Tony is introduced.
It will be interesting to see how Woo’s experiences with Pixar, Lucasfilm and Go! Go! Cory Carson, his 2020 Netflix animated series that helped open the door for In Your Dreams to become a reality, come into play when the movie becomes available with a Netflix subscription in November.
Until then, maybe I should take this as an excuse to go back and re-watch Ratatouille, WALL-E, Cars 2 and all of those other great Pixar movies that Alex Woo worked on before he created the highly-anticipated and eye-popping In Your Dreams.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
