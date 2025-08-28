If You Want To Feel Old, Toy Story Is Turning 30. Now, You Can Head To Infinity And Beyond With A New Popcorn Bucket

Ever since viewers first met Andy’s room full of imaginative toys in Toy Story, it became an instant classic. From then, Woody, Buzz and the gang remain as beloved characters in one of the best movies of the 1990s for generations. To be exact, Toy Story has been an essential staple since 1995 and is now turning 30. And however old that makes you feel, you can mark the big occasion with a new anniversary popcorn bucket.

The official date for the landmark event lands in the late fall of the 2025 movie guide , November 22. But, theaters, like Cinemark are re-releasing the film starting September 12, 2025. That’s where the nostalgic receptacle comes into play. Ahead of the actual screenings, the movie chain hyped this straightforward but special limited release bucket. Take a peek at the Toy Story character clad blue bucket, complete with a Woody and Buzz sitting on the lid:

I love how simple but intentional the 30 design is, with plenty of silhouettes of characters that span the franchise. One thing is for sure, the Toy Story people always know how to tug at heart strings. This offering, for me, is a welcome palette cleanser from other recent Disney options like the Mickey Mouse anniversary bucket or the Freakier Friday swapped snack accessories .

But it doesn’t change the fact I’m still a little dumbfounded. It's been 30 years since Woody met Buzz and we’re not that far away from the developing Toy Story 5 . Some details bout the fifth movie are coming out, including the tablet character have my millennial soul cringing slightly. While it’s a far cry from niche kid things in the OG, like Etch-A-Sketch or even Slink Dog the piece of tech aptly reflects the time.

For now, I’ll keep the future of the franchise worries reserved for the 2026 movie schedule . The price of mulling over just how far into infinity the toys will go is too expensive currently. But speaking of costs, let's circle back to the new bucket and where to buy it. Currently, it’s listed at $24.99, and will be available at Cinemark, Regal and Haskins theaters.

In the scheme of snack movie theater collectibles, the price tag isn’t all too bad (see: $80 XXL Galactus bucket ). I’m not normally one to go hunting after these limited release paraphernalia but plenty others are. My guess is that the passionate Disney popcorn bucket lovers will be all over this one, so make sure to be proactive if you do want one!

While I’m still a little beside myself about Toy Story turning 30, the design of the sentimental popcorn bucket certainly softens the blow. If you’re wondering where to find me, after all of this, I’ll likely be returning to the top-tiered Pixar film and its sequels with my Disney+ subscription and wondering where the time went.