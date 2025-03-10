AI Imagined Emma Watson And Tom Felton Getting Married (Thus Fulfilling Harry Potter Fans Dreams Everywhere After Viral 'Crush' Quotes)

The Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, and have a soft spot in the hearts of many fans out there. The Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription) are re-watched by the fans all the time, some of whom ship either the characters or the actors themselves. Case in point: AI which imagined Tom Felton and Emma Watson getting married. Let's break it all down.

AI Imagined The Wedding Of Emma Watson And Tom Felton

The cast of Harry Potter (which reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special) have some very strong bonds thanks to their years filming the beloved franchise. Felton and Watson have a friendship, although some fans are hoping things get romantic between the two. AI fan art on Instagram imagined a wedding between the Hermione and Draco actors. Check it out below:

Honestly, they look incredible. Obviously this AI and not a real image, but you can't deny that Watson and Felton look good in full wedding garb. Although it's hard to tell where their Harry Potter characters and and where they begin. A different instagram account also imagined what their nuptials might look like, albeit in a retro feel. Check it out below:

Really, can you blame the generations of Potter fans at this point? These AI images are striking, and show what a handsome couple the two could make. Of course, there's no indication that anything romantic is actually happening between the pair of Wizarding World favorites.

What Tom Felton And Emma Watson Have Said About Their Connection

This type of shipping happens among Harry Potter fans partly because of comments made by both Tom Felton and Emma Watson over the years. As an example, Felton wrote about his "secret love" for his co-star in his book. One section read:

I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.

This is definitely an intriguing look behind the curtain on the type of connection that Tom Felton and Emma Watson have shared, even if the timing never worked out. For her part, Emma Watson gushed about Felton in the forward for his book, showing just how mutual their love is. As she wrote:

You know that person in your life who makes you feel seen? That person who is somehow a witness to all that unfolds? That person who knows- really knows- what is happening to you and what you're doing through, without anything having to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton.

With these type of public sentiments, its no wonder that fans have been hoping this pair of actors got together. And because of that, we'll likely be treated to more of this AI art on social media platforms for the time being.

Fans can re-watch the Harry Potter movies on Max, which will also be the home of the developing Potter TV series.