AI Imagined Emma Watson And Tom Felton Getting Married (Thus Fulfilling Harry Potter Fans Dreams Everywhere After Viral 'Crush' Quotes)
The shippers are gonna love this.
The Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, and have a soft spot in the hearts of many fans out there. The Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription) are re-watched by the fans all the time, some of whom ship either the characters or the actors themselves. Case in point: AI which imagined Tom Felton and Emma Watson getting married. Let's break it all down.
AI Imagined The Wedding Of Emma Watson And Tom Felton
The cast of Harry Potter (which reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special) have some very strong bonds thanks to their years filming the beloved franchise. Felton and Watson have a friendship, although some fans are hoping things get romantic between the two. AI fan art on Instagram imagined a wedding between the Hermione and Draco actors. Check it out below:
A post shared by Hermione Jean Malfoy (@herminejeanmalfoy2)
A photo posted by on
Honestly, they look incredible. Obviously this AI and not a real image, but you can't deny that Watson and Felton look good in full wedding garb. Although it's hard to tell where their Harry Potter characters and and where they begin. A different instagram account also imagined what their nuptials might look like, albeit in a retro feel. Check it out below:
A post shared by Yourawizardharry (@yourawizardharry2022)
A photo posted by on
Really, can you blame the generations of Potter fans at this point? These AI images are striking, and show what a handsome couple the two could make. Of course, there's no indication that anything romantic is actually happening between the pair of Wizarding World favorites.
What Tom Felton And Emma Watson Have Said About Their Connection
This type of shipping happens among Harry Potter fans partly because of comments made by both Tom Felton and Emma Watson over the years. As an example, Felton wrote about his "secret love" for his co-star in his book. One section read:
This is definitely an intriguing look behind the curtain on the type of connection that Tom Felton and Emma Watson have shared, even if the timing never worked out. For her part, Emma Watson gushed about Felton in the forward for his book, showing just how mutual their love is. As she wrote:
With these type of public sentiments, its no wonder that fans have been hoping this pair of actors got together. And because of that, we'll likely be treated to more of this AI art on social media platforms for the time being.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fans can re-watch the Harry Potter movies on Max, which will also be the home of the developing Potter TV series.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
See Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lovely Comments About Being ‘Starstruck’ By The Late Luke Perry While On The Set Of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
A Quiet Place: Day One Is The Third Movie In The Franchise, But Does It Count As A Quiet Place 3? What The Producer Says