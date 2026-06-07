How Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon Are This Year's Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet

It isn’t rare to see Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet pop up at a sporting event — especially if it’s courtside at a New York Knicks game. Even as they continue to stay mostly private about their three-year relationship, they’ve definitely been seen getting lovey-dovey while taking in some tennis, and now, it seems Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are taking a page out of their book. The Fight Club star and his girlfriend of over three years were pictured at the French Open, packing on the PDA.

Brad Pitt has been in the news quite a bit lately — not for any of the projects he’s got on the 2026 movie schedule, but for how his children with Angelina Jolie appear to be distancing themselves from him. However, he certainly didn’t seem worried about too much Saturday, when he and Ines de Ramon took in some matches at the French Open:

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The two looked perfectly cuddled up in their complementary neutral-toned outfits, as they hugged, held hands and laughed together while watching Mirra Andreeva earn her first Grand Slam title with a win over Maja Chwalińska. I love how comfortable and happy they appear together:

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The couple’s show of affection for each other during the tennis tournament draws several comparisons to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Both long-term celebrity couples rarely appear together in public — though just as the Kardashian family member has accompanied Chalamet on the red carpet at awards ceremonies, Ines de Ramon was stunning next to Brad Pitt for the F1 premiere.

Both couples also seem to love tennis, as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spent a whole day making out at the U.S. Open back in 2023. However, at another tennis tournament in 2025, the Wonka star did seem a little distracted as Jenner tried to pull his attention away from the on-court action with kisses.

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The whole ordeal had fans comparing them to yet another tennis-loving duo, Zendaya and Tom Holland, who breezily sang along to Whitney Houston as they took in a match, showing affection for each other without an overabundance of PDA.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have such a private relationship that seeing them relax and have some fun together in the public eye was pretty refreshing. Despite the fact that they’ve been together since late 2022 — during which time Pitt settled his divorce with Angelina Jolie and de Ramon helped his sobriety journey — it’s unlikely these two will tie the knot anytime soon.

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That messaging has stayed consistent throughout their time together, and a source reiterated that in May, saying that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have no interest in getting married or having children.

That’s possibly where they differ from Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, as rumors of an impending engagement have been swirling around that celebrity relationship, and Jenner saying she does want more kids.

Either way, if these tennis pics are any indication, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon appear to be as happy as ever.