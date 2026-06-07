Tom Holland's Spider-Man Co-Star Thinks He's Getting 'Too Old' For This Stunt S--t

Tom Holland has more than proven how committed he is to the role of Spider-Man since being cast in the coveted role over a decade ago. Something that was clear from the jump was Holland’s physical prowess and commitment to doing stunts. That devotion has apparently remained with him on his Marvel films and on other projects. However, one of his co-stars seemingly joked about the notion of him needing to slow down. Based on their comments, it sounds like Holland may be getting too old for this sh….

Ahead of Holland’s appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the host spoke with his good buddy, Jacob Batalon, who showered Holland with plenty of love. Talk eventually turned to Holland’s habit of doing a lot of stuntwork, and Batalon seems to be impressed by his friend/co-star’s on-set feats. However, with Holland now having reached the age of 30, Batalon humorously discussed how things have changed just a bit:

I see Tom doing all this stuff by himself and it's like, insane. Like, it's actually crazy to be, you know, again, 30. Not that 30's old or anything but, when he was 19, he would get knocked down and come right back up. And, now, he needs a couple of days.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Poehler shared that concern and hilariously asserted her intention to implore Holland to stop doing stunts altogether. From there, she and Batalon joked about there not needing to be any kind of big action scenes in the Spider-Man movies at all, with Poehler even quipping that Peter simply “learns to do his taxes” in a future movie. Amid that part of the discussion, Batalon also shared this funny take:

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I’m telling [you], he’s actually doing something [that’s] just too dangerous for his body. There’s stunt doubles for a reason.

First and foremost, the thought of Tom Holland getting older makes me (someone who has a few years on him) feel even older. So, as I crack my back while thinking about that, I’m reminded of an iconic quote from a beloved action franchise. Based on the headline, some may have made a connection to the Lethal Weapon series. Those who’ve seen any of those films likely know that after anything crazy happens, Danny Glover’s Roger Murtaugh hilariously utters the following phrase:

I’m too old for this shit.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Holland obviously isn’t as old as Glover was when he played Murtaugh for the first time back in the mid-’80s, and Holland is also still in relatively good shape. However, the point about him starting to get a little old to do as many stunts is valid. While the British star has performed aerial work as Spider-Man and completed difficult stunts for Uncharted, even he’s admitted that his recovery time takes a little longer now. Just last year, Holland recalled attempting a backflip and, while he nailed it, he pulled every muscle in his stomach.

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Even though Holland’s not quite as young as he used to be, BTS videos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day seem to suggest that he’s still committed to doing some stuntwork. I applaud the actor’s commitment, and I’m hopeful that it’ll contribute to what should be an action-packed film. Later in his interview with Poehler, though, Holland did admit that his desire to do stunts had “dwindled” due to him having an amazing stunt team. So maybe he’ll look to rein in just how much he does moving forward. We’ll see but, then again, we do live in a world where Tom Cruise still does massive stunts in his 60s and, given his drive, I’m not sure if he would consider himself too old for this sh… well, you get what I mean.

See Tom Holland’s latest turn as Marvel’s beloved wall-crawler when Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31 amid the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, check out the previous films in the franchise by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.