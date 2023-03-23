Alec Baldwin Claps Back At ‘The Government’ In New Filing Ahead Of Rust Trial

Over the last few years, there's been a ton of conversation about the safety of TV and film sets. This was inspired by some notable accidents and even some deaths, including on the set of Alec Baldwin's western Rust. That situation has been making countless headlines due to the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has faced some legal issues as a result, and is currently fighting off a manslaughter charge. And now the actor/producer has clapped back at "The Government" in new filing ahead of Rust trial.

The shooting that occurred on the set of Rust took place in October of 2021, and sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. While some folks like Dwayne Johnson have committed to not using real guns in movies, the public has been waiting to see how the fallout of the tragedy will shake out. And in a new filing acquired by Deadline, Alec Baldwin's legal team is taking aim at the prosecutors on his case. Part of these documents read:

The government’s conduct represented a disregard of its ethical duties, and it has threatened Mr. Baldwin’s right to a fair trial.

Well, there you have it. It seems like Alec Baldwin's legal team is taking aim at the prosecuting team behind his manslaughter case. Specifically, they're citing statements made about the case, which Baldwin seems to think infringed in his right to a fair trial.

The documents acquired by Deadline cite specific incidents where those associated with the prosecution has made in the media about Alec Baldwin and the ongoing manslaughter case. This includes special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who has since been removed form the case. The documents directly reference a quote reportedly given by the government after Baldwin's team filed a disqualification notice. The quote said the actor's team could:

...use whatever tactics they want to distract from the fact that Halyna Hutchins died because of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety on the Rust film set.

Alec Baldwin's lawyers are using this as a possible indication that the New Mexico legal system isn't treating the 30 Rock actor fairly regarding the Rust manslaughter charges. What's more, they're claiming that making this statement at all was in direct conflict with the New Mexico Rules of Professional Conduct. We'll just have to wait and see how successful this legal strategy ultimately is.

Since the tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin's name has remained synonymous with the incident, and with the death of Halyna Hutchins. While he's done some televised interviews expressing remorse, but has also maintained his innocence. And with the movie also preparing to resume filming, all eyes are on how the manslaughter cases will ultimately shake out. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.