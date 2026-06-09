Kylie Jenner, Ana De Armas And Gal Gadot Are All Proving It’s Abs Season Right Now

Summer is here, and sure, that definitely means we’re gearing up for some big 2026 movie releases, but it also means that the time has come to show off all that work you’ve put into getting bikini-ready. We’ve seen black bikini summer, and we’ve seen white bikini summer, but Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Ana De Armas are out here proving that it doesn’t matter what color swimwear you’re sporting — this season is all about the abs.

We could have guessed that Kylie Jenner’s summer wardrobe might be stomach-forward when she brought back the noughties belly chain, but just in case you missed it, she flashed her toned abs in a recent Instagram Stories post, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Kylie Jenner says no bikini, no problem — she can still show off her toned stomach even if she’s not headed for the beach. The makeup mogul wore a floral halter top knotted into a floppy bow just below her bust, which left her midriff exposed — certainly a look that was approved by her fashion sounding board.

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The youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree loves to show off her bikini bod — possibly more than she loves to show off her Birkins — so I have no doubt we won’t have to wait too long for more pics of her swimsuit-ready muscles.

In the meantime, she’s not the only one showing off the results of so many crunches. Ana De Armas posted a nonchalant selfie to Instagram, showing off the picturesque location where she was relaxing by the water but also making sure to get those toned abs in the shot:

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Ana de Armas pulled off some “badass” stunts in last year’s Ballerina, according to John Wick’s Keanu Reeves — including assembling a gun in 14 seconds — so I have no doubt that her fitness regime is intense. She’s definitely earned those abs.

As for Gal Gadot, well, she was literally Wonder Woman, so I can’t exactly say I’m surprised that she’s ready for swimsuit season, but my goodness she’s looking toned and trim in a recent social media post.

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We’ve got the women bringing the muscles to the summer of abs so far, so it looks like the ball’s in your court, fellas. I know Alan Ritchson’s got the goods, since he maintains his Reacher abs at all times. Jon Bernthal’s out there punishing somebody with that chiseled midsection, and you know Shemar Moore is bringing new meaning to the “dad bod.”

Honestly, though, I’m just fine to just see the girlies taking some time this summer to relax by the water and show how good they feel in their bodies by posting photos of the abs they’ve probably worked pretty hard in the gym for.

Hopefully this is only the beginning of good vibes and good views to come this summer.