Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pic Is Even More Stunning Once You Realize How Much $$ Her Bling Is Worth

The Kardashians are queens of black bikini summer. Kim Kardashian’s rocked a black bikini (and a belly chain ) just this summer. Khloe Kardashian’s done it . Kylie Jenner’s been on this train for years. So, it shouldn’t have been a real surprise when Kylie threw on yet another black bikini for her latest photoshoot. What was more interesting? Her fancy bling.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a fun look by the pool as we near the end of summer. In it, she’s wearing two huge rings and a tiara. The pics were posted this week, but I’m guessing the tiara was in celebration of her birthday earlier this month on August 10th.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner, Instagram)

To be honest, at first, I thought nothing of this look. I have a similar birthday tiara I bought on Amazon for like $10 bucks , and Kylie’s looks to be basically the same sort of deal. However, that birthday tiara is absolutely a misdirect, according to Page Six . The tiara itself is allegedly a cheapo, but it’s those rings you should be really keeping your eye on.

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In fact, the rings she’s wearing collectively are worth more than $100,000. She apparently has on two different Tiffany rings, worth $18,200 and $16,800, respectively. That bigger, bolder ring on her ring finger is from Cartier. It retails for a whopping $66,000, and has two pretty green emeralds hidden in the middle of the setting. It’s stylish, it’s stunning, and it is exactly the type of thing you don’t want to lose at the bottom of a pool ( or ocean, in Kim’s case ).

Lest you think she’s not out here marketing any KHY products, you aren’t paying careful attention. Those are Muse Thong Wedge in the last pic in her thread . To be fair, though, eagle-eyed fans were less interested in the bling and way more interested in the lighter, which looked like it had her face on it.

"Imagine asking Kylie for a light and she hands you Kylie 😭🔥"

'“Selfie lighter” is one way to ensure nobody steals it… 😂😂😂'

"A lighter with your face on it you’re so iconic."

"Is that a Kylie lighter ..... Where can u buy that?"

"The selfie lighter is iconic."

The one person wondering if the lighter is purchasable is the one out here asking the hard-hitting questions, if you ask me. Needless to say, it’s been a memorable birthday month, though perhaps not as memorable as the time she shared hundreds and hundreds of flowers for her 25th . And definitely not as memorable as the time she covered her entire body in gold dust . Hopefully, we’ll see more of her big day when The Kardashians returns for those with a Hulu subscription .

Suffice to say, we may no longer be in the King Kylie era, but she still knows how to catch our attention on social media. So, happy 29th birthday to Queen Kylie, and I can’t wait to see what you “bling” to the table when you turn 30.