Emily Ratajkowski’s Sheer Red Gown Knocks Any Bikinis She Wore On Vacation Out Of The Park

I’ve been in this game long enough to know that every summer is an Emily Ratajkowski summer. Not only does the woman know how to pick a vacation spot with views, she actually has her own swimwear line , so she’s repping bikinis all. The. Time. She looks great in them, so I can’t blame her, but to my surprise, a bikini pic was not her best look on her most recent trip to Mallorca. Let’s talk it out.

Ratajkowski is back on vacation for summer 2026 on the island she says she's visited previously. She often likes to photodump from these events, and she took us through a trip that included beach time, time with her little one, and so many fashion looks. She kicked it all off with some drinks right by the water, but if you scroll through her post a bit, her sheer red dress is the moment that's absolutely catching my eye. Take a look.

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Made of netted material, the red gown actually covers Emily Ratajkowski from head to toe, but it’s like a cross between a ball gown and a swimwear cover up. She’s wearing it on a balcony, and in a funny instagram story, she’s totally shown tripping while trying to take these glamorous photos specifically for this post. Stay real, girl.

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(Image credit: Emily Ratajkowski Instagram)

It’s not the type of dress many of us could ever pull off, but the model is tall and leggy. Plus, she keeps herself runway fit, so, of course, it fits her like a glove. Obviously it's a trip hazard though, so pros and cons. The things we do for fashion!

Every year the former “Blurred Lines” video star and model has surprised me with her celebrity fashion choices. I’m particularly talking about the time she wore a bikini in the movie theater , but there was another time she rocked futuristic “floating shoulders” and frankly, blew Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt out of the water with the briefly viral look. Another time she proved the chain mail look could be modernized and didn’t have to look so medieval. I’m just saying, I like that she tries things.

It's celebrity vacation season, so doubtless we'll be getting more pics like these coming down the pipeline as major names like Zoë Saldaña and more take in sweeping ocean views or mountain ranges. 'Tis the season, and I don't mind living vicariously in this case.