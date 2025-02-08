Alleged Friend Of Jennifer Lopez Weighs In On Whether She’s Ready To Date Again Following Her Divorce

At this point, it's been a few weeks since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce was finalized. Sources have since alleged that Lopez and Affleck's split was amicable. Now, as the two move on with their lives as single people, rumors continue to swirl around them. What's been a particularly hot point of speculation is whether either one of them is ready to date again. Now, someone supposedly within Lopez's inner circle has dropped some thoughts on that subject.

An alleged friend of the “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer recently spoke with Us Weekly, sharing insight into how the 55-year-old performer is feeling post-split. Based on their comments, it seems we may want to slow down on the dating speculation. According to the Insider:

[She] isn’t ready to date again just yet. She still believes in love. She is a romantic and always will be.

Despite the end of her marriage to the Argo star—whom she wed in Vegas back in 2022 before filing for divorce last August—Lopez is said to be in a good place emotionally. According to the source, she’s “starting to feel like herself again” and prioritizing her happiness and role as a mother to her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Apparently, there's one major factor that's been helping JLo through this period as well -- work. The self-described friend to the Hustlers star shared with the publication that her professional commitments have been a “good distraction” in recent months. Among her upcoming projects to hit the 2025 movie schedule is Kiss of the Spider Woman, a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, and an upcoming page-to-screen adaptation of Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel. The project debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where Lopez reportedly received multiple rounds of applause during the screening.

Jennifer Lopez herself has been candid about her excitement for the role. At Sundance, she got emotional while discussing how much it meant to her. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” she told the audience, recalling how her love for musicals began as a child watching West Side Story with her mother.

As the starlet leans into her work, she’s reportedly being selective about future projects, choosing not to just jump into anything that's placed on her desk. The friend also noted to US Weekly:

She really thinks it’s her best performance. She also has a couple of other projects in the works, but she’s being selective. This is all about quality over quantity. … She’s been focusing on herself and feels beautiful.

Although Jennifer Lopez reportedly isn’t ready to dive back into the dating pool, another insider close to the performer suggested that she’s embracing her newfound independence, telling the outlet, “She’s enjoying being single and is feeling herself.”

For now, it seems the Out of Sight actress is focused on her own happiness—balancing motherhood, career moves, and self-care. While she remains a self-proclaimed romantic, the actress and pop star appears content to let love find her again in its own time.