An Insider Reveals ‘Only Bright Spot’ To Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Finally Settling Divorce

As of this month, the divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has been finalized. Lopez filed in August 2024, after a bevy of rumors swirled around the status of her and Affleck’s relationship. The former couple’s reps have not spoken out about this legal development, as of this writing. All the while, insiders have been dropping claims about how the A-listers supposedly navigated the proceedings. Now, an insider is sharing more claims on Bennifer’s divorce, specifically the “only bright spot” in the aftermath of it.

Before the split was finalized, it was alleged that there was a bit of animosity between both camps. A source alleged just weeks ago that the divorce had hit a snag because the two actors couldn’t decide on how to split up their assets. However, a new report would suggest that wasn’t actually the case. In fact, this latest insider claimed to In Touch Weekly that a positive aspect of the situation is that the Gigli actors have been and are still friends:

Jennifer and Ben are officially divorced and the only bright spot is that they never got ugly. Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible.

There’s been evidence to suggest that Jennifer Lopez (55) and Ben Affleck (52) have been seeking to remain cordial throughout their divorce. One consistent claim amongst a number of insiders is that they’ve sought to keep a united front for the sake of their respective children. In 2024, following Lopez filing, the pair also made headlines when they were spotted holding hands and kissing during a brunch. Also, just back in December, the pair reportedly met up, at which point Lopez and Affleck exchanged Christmas gifts.

It’s fair to say that there was a possibility that Bennifer’s divorce could’ve taken longer to settle. JLo’s filing was unusual in that the two high-paid celebrities did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. Nevertheless, the source further emphasized to In Touch that the legal process didn’t become contentious:

Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other, they respected each other way too much for that. I’m not saying that it never crossed their minds, it just wasn’t worth it. They have too much history together. They actually parted as friends.

Throughout their relationship and in the aftermath of their split, the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story stars have rarely discussed their romance. However, after her filing, Jennifer Lopez did talk about the online trolling she’d experienced and opened up about how she’d attempted to block out the noise. A source also shared claims about Lopez’s feelings after the divorce was settled, saying that the “On the Floor” performer is now in a “really good place” and only wants to “close the door on this crazy chapter.”

JLo’s divorce may present her with an opportunity for a fresh start but, if this latest report is any indication, she’ll still remain friendly with Ben Affleck. Of course, whether that means the two actors will remain in contact with each other moving forward is anyone’s guess.