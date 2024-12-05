Amber Heard's Rep Speaks Out After News Breaks The Star Is Having Baby No. 2: 'It Is Still Quite Early'

Surprises aren’t limited to the world of 2024 movies around here, as reality has its own curveballs to throw. Apparently one of the latest examples of that practice at work is the recent news that actor Amber Heard is now confirmed to be pregnant with her second child. Once news of this blessed event broke to the world, a rep for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alum gave some further details, as well as a caveat that stipulates the need for patience in those following the story.

With People reporting on this literally still developing story, word came from a spokesperson connected to the star herself. Here’s what was told to the press:

It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.

Amber Heard fans are probably used to these sorts of surprises at this point, as the birth of Heard’s previous child , Oonagh Paige, was announced as a bit of a twist before she went off to shoot 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Which in itself is a lovely coincidence, as her character Mera was revealed to have given birth to a son with Jason Momoa’s DC superhero.

For those who are now looking to see Ms. Heard in a more maternal light, you can stream Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently available with access to a Max subscription. And we here at CinemaBlend would like to wish Amber Heard and Oonagh Paige nothing but the best in these early days of this potential addition to their family.

More to come…