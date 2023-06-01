Amber Heard Breaks Silence Since Moving To Spain In New TikTok, Seemingly Denies Quitting Hollywood

It's almost hard to believe it, but we're a year out of the Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard trial. The defamation verdict largely came down in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's favor, although both celebs have moved abroad in the wake of that viral controversy. Heard broke her silence since moving to Spain in a new TikTok, seemingly denying quitting Hollywood in the process.

Since the defamation trial was available to watch on TV, the court of public opinion also cast judgement on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Both celebrities have been able to find some anonymity by moving abroad, with the Aquaman actress spending time in Spain with her daughter. While it was reported that Heard had quit Hollywood for good, a video of her on TikTok seems to indicate she's not done as an actress. Check it out for yourself below:

Well, there you have it. On top of showing off her fluency in Spanish, Amber Heard has provided an update about how she's doing a year out of the defamation trial. And while she's been keeping out of the public eye and hasn't filmed any new projects, she does seem happy. What's more, Heard made it seems like acting will still be in her future. But it's unclear when/where.

The above TikTok occurs entirely in Spanish, although there are English subtitles provided. The clip opens with Heard being asked if she likes her current life in Madrid, which she confirms with a smile on her face. She's then asked if she's got any film projects coming up, and she says yes. We'll just have to see if/when any announcements about the Aquaman actress' career are released.

She's also asked about Cannes in this clip, which is a subject she pivots away from. Johnny Depp's post-trial movie debuted at Cannes, and has been the subject of some controversy. Brie Larson was asked about his inclusion, while Depp himself did press and talked about being "banned" from Hollywood.

Depp and Heard's names remain synonymous with their long legal battle, as the defamation trial had a grip on the public's attention last year. Both actors took the stand and made harrowing allegations of abuse against the other. Heard was ultimately found guilty on all counts of defamation, while Depp was found guilty on one. And after months of negotiations, their legal teams were able to settle on a number out of court.

A big question surrounding the Rum Diary actress' career is her ongoing role in the DCEU. She's going to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although there were rumors that Mera's role was reduced. Amber Heard also filmed reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, but DC's plans for the future are a mystery.

