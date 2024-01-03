Aquaman 2's Amber Heard Thanks Fans For Support As Mera

The DCEU had a wild life in theaters, which has come to an end thanks to co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran who are forming a new shared universe. The final chapter is James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has struggled at the box office. Actress Amber Heard reprised her role as Mera, and recently thanked her fans for support after the DC flick was released.

When Aquaman 2 was still an upcoming DC movie, there was a ton of chatter about Amber Heard's role. In fact, an online petition for Heard to be removed got million of signatures. But she did appear, albeit in a smaller role. Heard posted on Instagram thanking fans for their support during this time, check it out below:

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) A photo posted by on

There you have it. With Aquaman 2 now in theaters for over a week, Amber Heard took some time to thank her fans for their support. Because while the 37 year-old actress dealt with some haters related to her role, she also had supporters who were thrilled to see her back as Mera for one more project.

Heard shared this message with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram. She turned off the comments, which makes sense given the amount of online hate that been throwing at her since Heard's legal battle with Johnny Depp. And as previously mentioned, there's been a petition to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2, seemingly inspired by Depp's firing as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

But this petition was unsuccessful, and she was part of Aquaman 2's cast list. Although Amber Heard's role was ultimately reduced when compared to the original, she was able to play Mera again-- presumably for the last time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While Mera had a small role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan revealed that was always his plan, rather than being in response to the online hate for the actress. And while Heard was noticeably absent from Aquaman 2's trailers, she did get to finish off her run as Mera.

Those of us who spent years watching the DC movies in order will recall that Amber Heard first debuted as Mera in Justice League (both versions). She'd go on to star in the first Aquaman, and Heard also participated in Snyder Cut reshoots to bring the new Knightmare sequence to life. And now it seems her time as the DC heroine has come to an end.

Unfortunately, that final installment failed to have the same success as the original Aquaman movie. CinemaBlend's Aquaman 2 review found it somewhat disappointing, and it didn't perform at the box office. We'll just have to see what comes next with the new DCU, and if any familiar faces pop up.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Superman: Legacy on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.