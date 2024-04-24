Amber Heard Came Out Of The Woodwork To Celebrate Her Birthday, And It’s All Gold And Champagne

This fall will mark two years since a verdict was announced regarding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case after a grueling two months in court. Both actors have since been attempting to move forward with their lives and put their very public trial behind them. While Heard has been greatly off the grid since Depp largely came out the victor in the case, she did just come out of the woodwork to celebrate her birthday on social media.

Since the trial, Amber Heard hasn’t been very active on social media. Following the events of the case, she did post one other time in January to thank fans for their support with the Aquaman sequel . Her latest Instagram post comes as the actress celebrated turning 38. Check it:

Heard took to social media to post a single photo of her in a sparkly gold turtleneck drinking champagne with a myriad of wine bottles in the background on a shelf. She simply wrote “Champagne kind of birthday” on Tuesday, which comes just one day after her official birthday, which was on Monday, April 22.

As one might expect following the media frenzy of her trial with Johnny Depp, the actor turned off the comment function on the Instagram post. Amber Heard continues to have over five million followers on the social media platform, and she’s updating them about her celebratory spirit on her special day!

Following the trial, Amber Heard has reportedly moved to a more quiet life in Spain where she is raising her three-year-old daughter Oonaugh Paige with more privacy at her disposal. Her and Oonaugh both share April birthdays, with her daughter recently graduating out of the terrible twos on April 8. Following the trial, Heard did return to movies with her “magical” experience working on In The Fire , which came out in the summer of 2023.

Heard was also one of the stars of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom alongside Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson. Following the DC movie made $434 million at the box office, it has become available to stream with a Max subscription .

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is set to return to the big screen this spring with Jeanne Du Barry after previously premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is playing now in the UK and Ireland, and is set to hit U.S. theaters on May 2 before going to Netflix later on. Depp took to Instagram himself last week to share that he’s “endlessly grateful” for his Jeanne Du Barry writer, director and costar Maïwenn for choosing him to play the King of France in the historical drama.

Happy Birthday to Amber Heard!