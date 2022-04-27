Amber Heard’s Attorney Objected To His Own Question In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial This Week

As the current chapter of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saga continues to play out in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, the story continues to be as wild as ever. Outside the courtroom, masses of fans and even a couple alpacas have been on hand to try and get a glimpse of the proceedings. However, it sounds like the action inside the courtroom has taken an interesting turn, as one of Amber Heard’s attorneys objected to his own question in the process.

In an account by the NY Post , this occurred during attorney Adam Nadelhaft’s questioning of Ben King, the house manager for the Australian rental property that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had infamously rented out previously. While the witness was answering the question, Nadelhaft moved to object on the count of hearsay. Obviously surprised, Judge Penney Azcarate reminded him that it was his own query that he was rebutting, and prompted him to move onto his next question.

The subject of these questions just happened to be in connection with the injury that saw part of Johnny Depp’s finger severed at the property Ben King managed. This was the same property that allegedly saw Depp trying to write Amber Heard’s name in urine , as well as being named as the venue of Heard’s alleged bed pooping incident . This time around, Adam Nadelhaft was trying to establish whether or not Ben King knew of any methods that could have caused such an injury to Johnny Depp; which was quickly followed by his self-objection.

“Hearsay” seems to be one of the unofficial catchphrases of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial. At least that’s the impression the public could gleam from the various clips that show the proceedings and the recurring usage of that word. Anyone on TikTok doesn’t need to look long or hard to find a video like the one we’re about to show you, in which the subject of hearsay is shown in a humorous manner:

This isn’t mentioned to make light of the very serious subject at hand, but rather to show just how reflexive the claim of hearsay seems to be used in these proceedings. As we move closer to the intended Memorial Day weekend conclusion of this trial, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal teams will continue to challenge each other’s cases, as all good lawyers do. That's going to involve various objections on numerous grounds, and hearsay could come into play.

Moving forward, there’s no telling what revelations or gaffes may occur during the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial. No matter what may come, it’s important to remember that the ultimate judgement rendered in this case will probably set a precedent for future decisions in similar matters. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes next, but if you’re looking to escape to the world of cinema at any point in the interim, there’s plenty of upcoming movies that can serve as a distraction.