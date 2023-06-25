As Amber Heard’s New Movie Premieres, Her Director And Co-Star Have Major Praise For Her In The Aftermath Of Legal Drama With Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's collaborators have nothing but love for her.
Amber Heard has mostly stayed out of the public eye since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp wrapped up over a year ago. Speculation has run rampant as of late in regard to the actress’ next professional steps. Well, this weekend, she marked the debut of her latest movie, a period piece titled In the Fire. Heard was all smiles at the premiere, as she signed autographs and crossed paths with other actors. Now, her director and co-star are opening up about working with her, and they had some high praise about her character in the aftermath of the legal battle with Depp.
In the Fire was shot months before the actress entered the courtroom for the televised trial. The movie is helmed by Conor Allyn, who’s known for his work on movies like Java Heat and No Man’s Land. He and the Danish Girl alum seemed to have forged a firm friendship while making his latest film, which is a supernatural thriller. The movie made its debut at the Italy-based Taormina Film Festival this past Saturday. Amid the festivities, Allyn and cast member Luca Calvani took some time to speak with Deadline about their work on the film. It was during the discussion that Allyn praised his leading lady for being able to make it through her legal proceedings without changing:
That’s some serious love from the filmmaker, who tells a dark story through his latest film. The feature sees Amber Heard play an American psychologist who travels to Colombia to treat a child that’s been dubbed as the devil by local townspeople. The young woman eventually comes to discover, however, that the young boy she’s been tasked with helping isn’t the biggest concern she must contend with. Luca Calvani plays the role of a clergyman and was able to work closely with Heard. When discussing his co-star during the festival, he described her as “generous and encouraging” and made note of the “light” she possesses:
The verdict that was delivered in the defamation trial was mostly in Johnny Depp’s favor. After the dust settled, Amber Heard moved to Spain – a move that was reported to be “healthy” for her following the court case and backlash she faced from some people across social media. By May, she was spotted taking photos with fans, as rumors swirled that she “quit Hollywood.” Heard later broke her silence on the matter, asserting that she still plans to work.
The release of In the Fire marks a major milestone for Amber Heard, as she prepares to ease her way back into a sense of professional normalcy. Though some are sure to have their opinions on her as time moves on, there are a lot of people who remain in her corner. Now, it would seem that Conor Allyn and Luca Calvani can be added to that list of individuals.
