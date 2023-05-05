Insider Claims Amber Heard Has ‘Quit Hollywood’ A Year After Her Trial With Johnny Depp

Celebrities are aspirational for many people out there, but fame can have its downsides. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as their defamation case played out in front of fans thanks to cameras in the courtroom. They made countless headlines during this process, as footage of Depp and Heard testifying went viral . And an insider claims that the Aquaman actress has “quit Hollywood” a year after their defamation case.

The verdict on Depp and Heard’s defamation case was revealed in June of last year, with the trial happening throughout May in Virginia. The courthouse became a circus with screaming fans and alpacas, as the court of public opinion made its own judgment about the celebrities’ former marriage. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was largely the victor in courts, and Heard has kept out of the public eye over the last year. One of her friends reportedly spoke to the Daily Mail , sharing details like:

I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh. She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.

There you have it. It seems like both of the actors have been spending a lot of time abroad following the defamation case trial. Depp left Hollywood and moved to London , while Heard has been laying low in Spain with her daughter, possibly under a pseudonym . Given how much footage of their respective testimonies circulated around the internet, you can’t really blame them for trying to get some privacy.

A number of celebrities have been leaving Hollywood lately, so the former couple isn’t unique in this regard. But the question is: is Heard actually done with the city/industry forever? That same source addressed this with the Daily Mail, saying:

I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.

Amber Heard’s professional career has come to a screeching halt over the past few years, seemingly related to the defamation trial. While she’s expected to appear in Aquaman 2, there were reports that Heard’s role was reduced. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ’s first footage included Mera , but it’s unclear how much screen time she’ll actually have this time around.

As for Johnny Depp, he’s seemingly been in the midst of a professional comeback over the last year. He appeared in events like the MTV VMAs and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, and his first post-trial movie will premiere at Cannes. But he hasn’t been involved in any major Hollywood productions just yet.