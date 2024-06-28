Bette Midler Reveals The Potential For Hocus Pocus 3 While Reflecting On The OG Movie's Success
Winifred is ready to fly again!
When spooky season rolls around each October, Hocus Pocus has long been one of the great fun Halloween movies for families to watch. In 2022, Disney offered audiences with a blast of an annual double feature for the holiday season with Hocus Pocus 2. Now Bette Midler just spoke about the potential of Hocus Pocus 3 giving the Sanderson sisters a trilogy!
Hocus Pocus 2 hit Disney+ during the 2022 fall season and broke a major record for the total number of minutes watched by a streaming film across its debut weekend (2.73 billion), per Deadline. The massive appeal of the movie had us wondering why Disney didn’t send it to theaters. So it didn’t come as a surprise when word came that Hocus Pocus 3 had begun development last summer. When Midler just spoke about Hocus Pocus, here’s what she shared:
While it's not news to us that another Hocus Pocus 3 is happening, it sounds like it’s not a done deal! While speaking to SiriusXM, Midler shared that Disney is “gingerly” and “gently” talking about another movie since the sequel was so huge. Jen D’Angelo, who wrote the second film, is reportedly working on the next script, with the sequel’s director, Anne Fletcher, also attached. It should be noted, though, that last year’s WGA writer’s strike likely delayed things.
Her words came after she was asked about if she knew the original 1993 movie would take off as much as it has. As she continued:
Midler also said that it was a “real surprise” to see how successful Hocus Pocus became because the movie didn’t take off right away. Hocus Pocus actually bombed at the box office, though oddly enough, Disney decided to release it in July (apparently to cater to kids who were off from school). The movie came out the same summer as Jurassic Park, which obviously dominated! Midler also said this about her beloved character:
As Midler shares, Winifred is such a fun character for her to play, even if she is the least like her. Over the past 30 years, Winifred and the rest of the Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, have become such popular characters that they are regularly tributed during Halloween. While we wait for their next movie, you can stream both Hocus Pocus movies right now with a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.