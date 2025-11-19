See The Lovely Words Keanu Reeves Wrote To Law Enforcement After They Tracked Down His Very Much Stolen John Wick Watch

When some bad guys broke into John Wick’s house in the first film, it didn’t end up going particularly well for them. Two years ago, some people broke into Keanu Reeves' house, and while they weren’t met by a killer assassin, they were eventually arrested, and now Reeves is very thankful to have his property back, including a very special John Wick watch.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that back in 2023, Reeves was the victim of a robbery orchestrated by South American thieves who apparently traveled across Southern California and robbed wealthy homes before returning home. He lost several watches, including a special watch from the set of John Wick. Chilean police, alongside the FBI, recently arrested several suspected members of the gang and searched their homes, and in doing so, recovered Reeves’ watches.

The actor was so happy to have this special property back, which was likely both worth a lot of money and very personally important, that he hand-wrote a letter of thanks. The letter begins:

It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that I am writing this letter. I would like to specifically thank the: FBI Los Angeles Field Office, Major Task Force and their partners, Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol. FBI Legal Attache Office, Santiago Chile. Policia de Investigaciones. Fiscalìa de Chile.

That’s a pretty extensive list of agencies that were involved in this operation. The theft ring was reportedly based in Chile but would travel to the U.S. to rob homes and retail locations before returning home. Celebrities are the target of theft more often than you might think. Houses all over the U.S. were reportedly hit, but Southern California, and the homes of celebrities and sports stars, were apparently a significant focus.

It’s reported that Reeves lost millions in property, and the watches were only part of the loss. Not everything was likely recovered. It was initially reported that a gun from the set of John Wick, one of Keanu Reeves' best movies, was among the items stolen, and a phone with a picture of a gun that was apparently taken during the robbery was found, but there's no word that the gun itself was recovered.

However, Keanu Reeves was clearly happy to get his watches back. The one from the set of John Wick, which included some sort of inscription, was obviously irreplaceable, and the franchise is clearly very important to Keanu Reeves. Reeves ended his note to the authorities, saying:

Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism, and cross-border cooperation. My Warmest Regards, Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has a reputation for being a pretty nice guy, and it’s things like this that have created that reputation. This could have been an email, but a handwritten note shows a level of care and appreciation that other forms of communication simply wouldn’t convey. We know how happy he is, given the time he took to say thank you.