One Of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Stories Is Finally Being Brought To Life, But Not In A Way I Expected

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill franchise is getting a fresh new story for fans to enjoy, but no, it won't be by way of the director's much-anticipated final movie. In fact, it won't be a movie at all, and I can't say that I saw this as the acclaimed filmmaker's next move.

More Kill Bill is coming to audiences via an experience, rather than a movie. It appears that, going forward, the story of The Bride will be one long movie, plus a segment of a video game.

Quentin Tarantino Is Partnering With Fortnite To Bring A Kill Bill Story To Life

Weeks after evidence of a future collaboration was discovered by data miners in Fortnite's code, it was confirmed that one of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill stories will be brought to the game. The director was at the red carpet event promoting the upcoming season of it, and the official account posted this to its Instagram page:

The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge is a chapter of Kill Bill : Vol 1. cut from the original movie's script, in which the sister of Gogo (played by Chiaki Kuriyama) travels to Los Angeles to seek revenge on Beatrix Kiddo for killing her sister. There's already a version of the story in text form, and I would guess that the Fortnite collaboration will feature elements from it. How much it will adapt remains to be seen.

I'm curious about what Fortnite After Dark means, but I can guess it could be more mature than the game's standard fare. Blood coming to Fortnite, maybe?

This Is Not The First Time Fortnite Has Collaborated With A Major Franchise To Tell A Story

As readers might be aware, this is not the first time that Fortnite has collaborated with a major franchise to tell some sort of story in its unique battle royale game. Star Wars famously featured a message from Emperor Palpatine in the game that came out before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and in hindsight, might've been ahead of its time. I'll give them points for that, but I still have many other issues with the final chapter of the sequel trilogy.

More recently, we've seen Fortnite collaborate with The Simpsons and even promote the crossover with a flood of clone Homers taking to the streets. Beyond that, there have been several instances in which the game collaborated with Marvel Studios, and even brought real-life music icons like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars into the fun.

It's not exactly uncharted territory for Fortnite to tackle something from Quentin Tarantino, but I think it's fair to say this is an unexpected step. In addition to that, it's a great promotion for Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which is a director's cut of the two films headed to theaters on December 6th.

The new season of Fortnite is set to begin on November 29th. According to the Instagram caption, the Kill Bill collaboration is set for November 30th, so maybe take this week to get acquainted with the free-to-play game and get ready to see what's planned.